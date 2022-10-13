ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

MUSC board approves pursuit of certificates for in-patient psychiatry beds

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) Board of Trustees wrapped up their board meeting today, October 14th. Statewide data shows a behavioral health crisis in South Carolina, fueled by a lack of access to acute and outpatient behavioral...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Community invited to Florence fall festival for youth

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence Recreation Services’ youth afterschool program will sponsor a Lights On Afterschool Fall Festival on Oct. 20. This rally will be one of more than an expected 8,000 such events across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

3 charged in Horry County with trafficking minors: SLED

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) worked together with law enforcement on Thursday, in a Human Trafficking operation that resulted in 3 people from Longs being charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years old. The subjects were booked at the J. Ruben...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

DHEC monitoring situation as Mullins nursing center residents relocate due to bats

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials with the South Carolina Dept. of Environmental Control (DHEC) said they're closely monitoring a situation involving residents being relocated from MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center to MUSC Medical Center in Marion after bats were found outside the nursing facility. DHEC sent the following statement:
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Road named in memory of late Florence police officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A portion of Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County that borders Florence County is now named the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. A road dedication ceremony took place Friday at Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence. Carraway was among seven officers shot in the line of duty during...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Community members give input on Downtown Conway consumption zone

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you've ever wanted to hop from bar to bar on a South Carolina evening while carrying a cold beer, well, you might be in luck. The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring the idea of allowing open containers in the downtown area. The...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCU board of trustees approves 4 new degree programs

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved four new four-year degree programs during its fall meeting on Oct. 14. The programs are a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with a chemistry education track, a Bachelor of Arts in physics education, a Bachelor of Arts in English education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish education.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Face your worst nightmares at this new haunted house in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you ready to face your worst nightmare?. You can do just that at a new haunted house in Loris. Little Spider Creations is a family owned business that designs movie sets and haunted houses across the country. The local ‘monster makers’ decided to host their own haunted house this year.. to tap into your fears and bring your worst nightmares to life.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

SCDOT proposes new safety improvements to 2 busy Myrtle Beach roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two busy roads in Myrtle Beach may be getting a few safety improvements. A public meeting gave residents a chance to share their thoughts with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials on these proposed plans for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police: Person shot inside their home during random shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Mullins are looking for the people responsible for shooting the left one person injured. Police say it happened Saturday night on E. McIntyre St. in the City of Mullins. While the two unknown individuals were shooting, a stray bullet struck an innocent victim while standing in his residence.
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe's oldest member dies at 103 years old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag is flying at half-staff Thursday in honor of Rev. Evert Locklear who passed away last weekend at 103-years-old. Rev. Evert was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member, as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War I.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials say when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. No additional information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

