MUSC board approves pursuit of certificates for in-patient psychiatry beds
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) Board of Trustees wrapped up their board meeting today, October 14th. Statewide data shows a behavioral health crisis in South Carolina, fueled by a lack of access to acute and outpatient behavioral...
Myrtle Beach resident, army vet inspired to be audiologist after hearing loss
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — October is Audiology Awareness Month and the organization Cochlear Americas is highlighting a Grand Strand local's inspiring story. Myrtle Beach resident Jason Wigand was inspired to be an audiologist after his hearing loss resulted in a medical discharge from the US Army. Wigand began...
Community invited to Florence fall festival for youth
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence Recreation Services’ youth afterschool program will sponsor a Lights On Afterschool Fall Festival on Oct. 20. This rally will be one of more than an expected 8,000 such events across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.
'Fire won't wait. Plan your escape:' Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The National Fire Protection Association started Fire Prevention Week in 1922 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire. This year’s campaign is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’. Myrtle Beach firefighters urge...
'It's better to give than receive:' NMB church helps Florida clean up hurricane damage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand love and kindness was on full display in Florida this week, as church members worked to help cleanup efforts left by Hurricane Ian. "The biggest thing was to share the love of Jesus Christ," said Michelle Barden, who goes to Valorous...
3 charged in Horry County with trafficking minors: SLED
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) worked together with law enforcement on Thursday, in a Human Trafficking operation that resulted in 3 people from Longs being charged with trafficking in persons under 18 years old. The subjects were booked at the J. Ruben...
DHEC monitoring situation as Mullins nursing center residents relocate due to bats
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials with the South Carolina Dept. of Environmental Control (DHEC) said they're closely monitoring a situation involving residents being relocated from MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center to MUSC Medical Center in Marion after bats were found outside the nursing facility. DHEC sent the following statement:
Road named in memory of late Florence police officer
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A portion of Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County that borders Florence County is now named the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. A road dedication ceremony took place Friday at Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence. Carraway was among seven officers shot in the line of duty during...
SC chamber hears Horry Co., pushes lawmakers to address workforce, business regulations
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County issues were heard loud and clear Thursday morning, as the state's chamber of commerce brought their grassroots tour to Little River for the first time. The chamber is moving across the state to gather what people want state lawmakers to address, and...
Community members give input on Downtown Conway consumption zone
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you've ever wanted to hop from bar to bar on a South Carolina evening while carrying a cold beer, well, you might be in luck. The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring the idea of allowing open containers in the downtown area. The...
County council to lend support for SCDNR acquisition of 350 acres near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Next week Horry County Councilmembers will vote on a resolution in support of the latest land acquisition proposed in northeastern Horry County. According to state documents from the legislature's Joint Bond Review Meeting, SCDNR officials are proposing to spend more than $910,000 to buy 350 acres of land between the Waccamaw River and Colonial Charters in the Longs and Little River area.
CCU board of trustees approves 4 new degree programs
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved four new four-year degree programs during its fall meeting on Oct. 14. The programs are a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry with a chemistry education track, a Bachelor of Arts in physics education, a Bachelor of Arts in English education, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish education.
Face your worst nightmares at this new haunted house in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you ready to face your worst nightmare?. You can do just that at a new haunted house in Loris. Little Spider Creations is a family owned business that designs movie sets and haunted houses across the country. The local ‘monster makers’ decided to host their own haunted house this year.. to tap into your fears and bring your worst nightmares to life.
Judge deciding whether to continue trial for Dillon woman accused in baby's death
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles is deciding if he will continue the trial for a woman charged in the death of a baby three years ago in Dillon. Online court records as of Thursday show Judy Wallace Cox, 60, is charged with homicide by...
SCDOT proposes new safety improvements to 2 busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two busy roads in Myrtle Beach may be getting a few safety improvements. A public meeting gave residents a chance to share their thoughts with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials on these proposed plans for Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North.
Police: Person shot inside their home during random shooting in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in Mullins are looking for the people responsible for shooting the left one person injured. Police say it happened Saturday night on E. McIntyre St. in the City of Mullins. While the two unknown individuals were shooting, a stray bullet struck an innocent victim while standing in his residence.
Lumbee Tribe's oldest member dies at 103 years old
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag is flying at half-staff Thursday in honor of Rev. Evert Locklear who passed away last weekend at 103-years-old. Rev. Evert was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member, as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War I.
Work to 'resume soon' following Stop Work Order at Surfside Beach Pier, mayor says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A stop-work order has been issued for buildings on the Surfside Beach Pier. According to a document given to ABC 15 following a FOIA request, the SWO states “No signed/sealed engineered drawing for metal buildings and no review." An SWO is a legal...
Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials say when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. No additional information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.
Operator of Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club arrested for tax evasion: SCDOR
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents say they arrested the operator of a Myrtle Beach gentlemen's club on Thursday and charged him with four counts of tax evasion. David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle Beach, operated Seaboard Ventures Inc., doing business as Derriere...
