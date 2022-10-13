LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you ready to face your worst nightmare?. You can do just that at a new haunted house in Loris. Little Spider Creations is a family owned business that designs movie sets and haunted houses across the country. The local ‘monster makers’ decided to host their own haunted house this year.. to tap into your fears and bring your worst nightmares to life.

LORIS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO