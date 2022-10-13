ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Tanker fire shuts down Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of morning commute

(WJAR) — A tanker truck fire temporarily shut down parts of Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of the morning commute on Thursday. Crews responded to the northbound lanes near Exit 7 of Route 146 just before 4:00 a.m. As crews worked the fire, police detoured the traffic. An NBC...
LINCOLN, RI
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Crash on I-95 southbound in Warwick causes delays during morning commute

(WJAR) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Warwick caused traffic delays during the Friday morning commute. The crash happened near exit 24B and has blocked numerous lanes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT says the left shoulder, left lane, left-center lane, and center lane,...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Lincoln Police save residents from burning apartment building

Three Lincoln Police officers are being recognized for their bravery after they jumped into a burning apartment building to save ten people. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a multi-family apartment building on School Street on Monday, October 10 after reports of a fire. Officers encountered thick black smoke and...
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old man, 32-year-old woman killed, two others injured, in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

Two people are dead, and two others injured after a 5-vehicle crash that took place on a Massachusetts highway Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near the Sherman Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said the flames came from the rear driver’s side tire. All...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

2 teens hit by car in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

RIDOT Opens New Bridge Ramp

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened the new Halsey Street extension ramp to traffic exiting the Newport- Pell Bridge eastbound toward Route 138 (Admiral Kalbfus Road). The bridge’s original Downtown Newport off ramp remains in use for the short term. The new ramp (labeled A in the drone image above) splits the transfer station (B) and the City yard (C) and intersects Admiral Kalbfus Road at a traffic signal (D). Drivers utilizing the newly realigned off ramp will take a right at the end of the ramp to travel east to West Main Road (Rt. 114) or take a left and proceed west on Admiral Kalbfus toward the new Connell Highway roundabout (D). The change does not affect traffic on JT Connell Highway northbound, which will continue to use the elevated highway over Admiral Kalbfus Road (E), ending at the traffic signal in front of the former Newport Grand Casino. That section of road will remain in service until next spring. (Photo by Kevin Friel/Aquidneck Aerials)
NEWPORT, RI

