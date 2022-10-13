Read full article on original website
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
Turnto10.com
Tanker fire shuts down Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of morning commute
(WJAR) — A tanker truck fire temporarily shut down parts of Route 146 in Lincoln ahead of the morning commute on Thursday. Crews responded to the northbound lanes near Exit 7 of Route 146 just before 4:00 a.m. As crews worked the fire, police detoured the traffic. An NBC...
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
Turnto10.com
Crash on I-95 southbound in Warwick causes delays during morning commute
(WJAR) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Warwick caused traffic delays during the Friday morning commute. The crash happened near exit 24B and has blocked numerous lanes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT says the left shoulder, left lane, left-center lane, and center lane,...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln Police save residents from burning apartment building
Three Lincoln Police officers are being recognized for their bravery after they jumped into a burning apartment building to save ten people. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a multi-family apartment building on School Street on Monday, October 10 after reports of a fire. Officers encountered thick black smoke and...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old man, 32-year-old woman killed, two others injured, in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
Two people are dead, and two others injured after a 5-vehicle crash that took place on a Massachusetts highway Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
ABC6.com
Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near the Sherman Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said the flames came from the rear driver’s side tire. All...
Turnto10.com
Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
2 teens hit by car in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
Police find ‘large amount’ of edibles inside Pawtucket man’s home
Police arrested a Pawtucket man Wednesday after a "large amount" of THC edibles were found inside his home.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 36-year old city woman with cocaine distribution, traffic offenses
“On October 9th, at approximately 4:30 PM, Ofc. Jonathan Miranda conducted a traffic stop in the area of Acushnet Ave./Beetle St. The vehicle was operated by a Ms. KAITLYN O’CONNOR, 36, of 156 Rounds St. It was discovered that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and bared illegal plates. Upon...
independentri.com
SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
16-year-old charged in Cumberland school hoax threat
The building was placed on "restricted movement" status Thursday, after a student notified administrators they received social media messages containing threats directed at the school.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County mother upset at school after daughter receives neck injury from incident involving rope
A Bristol County mother is expressing her frustration after an incident where her daughter received neck injuries from a rope. Lauren Williams took to social media with pictures as evidence. “So, this happened Tuesday. (Daughter) came home from school and said two kids wrapped a rope around her neck. I...
newportthisweek.com
RIDOT Opens New Bridge Ramp
On Friday, Oct. 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened the new Halsey Street extension ramp to traffic exiting the Newport- Pell Bridge eastbound toward Route 138 (Admiral Kalbfus Road). The bridge’s original Downtown Newport off ramp remains in use for the short term. The new ramp (labeled A in the drone image above) splits the transfer station (B) and the City yard (C) and intersects Admiral Kalbfus Road at a traffic signal (D). Drivers utilizing the newly realigned off ramp will take a right at the end of the ramp to travel east to West Main Road (Rt. 114) or take a left and proceed west on Admiral Kalbfus toward the new Connell Highway roundabout (D). The change does not affect traffic on JT Connell Highway northbound, which will continue to use the elevated highway over Admiral Kalbfus Road (E), ending at the traffic signal in front of the former Newport Grand Casino. That section of road will remain in service until next spring. (Photo by Kevin Friel/Aquidneck Aerials)
RI couple rescues kids from Barcelona nursery fire while on honeymoon
A Bristol couple is being hailed heroes after they stumbled upon a fire at a nursery while on their honeymoon in Spain.
‘This is unacceptable’: McKee calls on RIPTA to address service disruptions
In a letter written to RIPTA's board of directors on Oct. 13, McKee criticized the agency for how the disruptions are affecting Providence students.
