On Friday, Oct. 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) opened the new Halsey Street extension ramp to traffic exiting the Newport- Pell Bridge eastbound toward Route 138 (Admiral Kalbfus Road). The bridge’s original Downtown Newport off ramp remains in use for the short term. The new ramp (labeled A in the drone image above) splits the transfer station (B) and the City yard (C) and intersects Admiral Kalbfus Road at a traffic signal (D). Drivers utilizing the newly realigned off ramp will take a right at the end of the ramp to travel east to West Main Road (Rt. 114) or take a left and proceed west on Admiral Kalbfus toward the new Connell Highway roundabout (D). The change does not affect traffic on JT Connell Highway northbound, which will continue to use the elevated highway over Admiral Kalbfus Road (E), ending at the traffic signal in front of the former Newport Grand Casino. That section of road will remain in service until next spring. (Photo by Kevin Friel/Aquidneck Aerials)

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO