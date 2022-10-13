Read full article on original website
Letter: Vote Kughn to bring new voice to justice system decisions
The Benton County Board of Commissioners is trying to improve the county justice system with its new Justice System Improvement Program. I have been following this program and the previous new jail programs for years. However, there are deficiencies with this new program as there were with the previous programs.
Letter: We are fortunate to have David Gomberg as our representative
I’ve read with bemusement the several recent letters supporting a candidate running to take the seat of our incumbent state representative, David Gomberg. No doubt this person is the fine human being her supporters portray, but I’m at a loss to think why anyone would imagine that she, or anyone else, could possibly be a more responsive, effective, humane, hardworking and otherwise exemplary representative than the one we are so fortunate to have now.
Benton County included in air quality advisory
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an air quality advisory for an area that includes Benton County primarily due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge. The advisory, which also includes Marion, Linn, Polk and Yamhill counties, begins Sunday and...
COVID-19 bivalent booster event coming on Oct. 21
The Benton County Health Department announced plans for a community vaccination event on Friday, Oct. 21, in Philomath. Only the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine will be available at the clinic, which is scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m. at Clemens Primary School. Dates are subject to change based on delivery...
Mount Union Stories: Melinda Ross (1821-1890)
ROSS.—Malinda Ross, wife of Geo. W. Ross, died at her home in Philomath, Oregon, April 12th, 1890, aged 70 years, 3 months and three days. She leaves a husband and seven children, who mourn the loss of an affectionate, loving wife and mother. Since the year 1873 she and her family have been residents of Benton county, Oregon. She was an obliging neighbor, respected by all who knew her. She made a profession of religion in her sixteenth year, lived a consistent Christian life for 54 years and then died in the triumphs of the Christian faith. The funeral services were conducted by Bishop J.W. Hott of the U.B. church.
OSU releases summer term honor roll
Oregon State University released on Thursday the names of students who made the Scholastic Honor Roll for the completed summer term. The list includes 15 students that in OSU records show Philomath as their hometown. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a B-plus (3.5) or better...
Letter: Thank you to Logan Hannigan-Downs for photos, videos and memories
Every once in a while, someone steps out of the peripheral of our lives and makes a positive impression on how we see the world. Such has been the case as I’ve gotten to know Logan Hannigan-Downs over the past several years. I most recently happened upon Logan sitting...
Obituary: Justin Lee Sawtelle (1975-2022)
Justin Sawtelle, 47, formerly from Philomath, died October 8, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. He was born to Phillip Sawtelle and Judy Taylor on July 21, 1975 in Corvallis, Oregon. Justin is survived by his mother Judy, stepfather Dennis Hultberg, father Phillip Sawtelle, stepmother Cheryl, his sister Amber Sawtelle, and his beloved therapy dog “Stella”.
Philomath’s cross-country boys dominate Country Fair Classic
The Philomath High School boys cross-country placed six runners among the top eight in a dominating performance that easily won the Country Fair Classic on Saturday. Senior Ben Hernandez ran his fourth sub-17-minute race of the season and was the individual winner of the meet, which was staged at the Oregon Country Fairgrounds near Veneta.
Casino Night fundraiser for veterans organizations coming Oct. 22
A Casino Night serving as a fundraiser for three organizations will be staged on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Corvallis Elks Lodge, organizers announced. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 if purchased in advance or $25 at the door and include dinner and gaming chips to play. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 541-760-5102.
Grimmer’s 4th straight hat trick leads PHS girls to soccer win
Philomath High’s Kamilla Grimmer is in a groove in front of the opponent’s soccer goal. For the fourth straight game, the Warriors junior recorded a hat trick — this time in Philomath’s 4-1 victory on Saturday morning at Junction City. The Warriors (8-3) extended their winning...
PHS scores on improbable play at end of a long night against Marist
The prospects for putting points on the Clemens Field scoreboard Friday night were not looking good for Philomath as time slipped away on a running clock late in the fourth quarter. Marist Catholic, last season’s Class 4A state runner-up and unbeaten in Special District 3, held a 49-0 lead and...
