THV11

Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects

BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero. Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired. Warrants have been issued for...
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
ktoy1047.com

Inmate attacks peace officer with wire-wrapped brick

29-year-old Vance Brown allegedly jimmied his cell door open and hid in a shower the morning of September 26, attacking the sergeant with a brick wrapped in wire several times. The sergeant managed to call for backup and was treated for his injuries, including a bite wound, at a local...
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT

BNPD responded to the Hwy 67 Big Red Valero on the afternoon of Sept. 23 in reference to shots being fired. Following investigation by detectives, it was determined a disturbance between two drivers escalated to shots being fired. Warrants have now been issued for both drivers. Forty-five-year-old Arnold Hendrix, of...
