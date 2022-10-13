Read full article on original website
North Little Rock police officer placed on leave after firing weapon during incident
Investigation underway after North Little Rock officer discharges weapon
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to his mother’s August killing
Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.
Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects
BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero. Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired. Warrants have been issued for...
KATV
Man charged with capital murder in death of his 69-year-old mother in North Little Rock
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
KATV
Police need public's help identifying Wednesday murder suspect in shooting incident
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office looking for tips in Little Rock cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a 20-year-old cold case. On Oct. 14, 2002, the Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a deceased male who had been shot multiple times next to an 18-wheeler at the baseball field on 4010 Landmark Circle in Little Rock.
KATV
Two men being charged with aggravated assault following shootout at Benton gas station
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating after possible gun incident at high school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible incident involving a gun at a high school campus. The alleged incident happened at Mount Vernon Enola High School on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were made aware of the situation on Thursday. The...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office gives update on allegations of firearm on school property
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
Police investigating alleged firearm incident at Mount Vernon-Enola High School
ktoy1047.com
Inmate attacks peace officer with wire-wrapped brick
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
KATV
'It's sickening:' NLR families who lost their homes, loved ones in apt fire file lawsuit
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: WARRANTS ISSUED IN GAS STATION DISTURBANCE TURNED SHOOTOUT
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Legal action taken against North Little Rock apartment after fire
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fire took place at Shorter College Gardens Apartment on October 4th, North Little Rock Fire Department confirmed three people were killed and multiple families were left displaced. Mother of 3, Gabrielle Madison was in the apartment with her family during the time of the fire she says she was […]
