SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night.

At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad Street to SR-315 was closed, as was the ramp to SR-315 from I-670 West. Police detoured traffic from SR-315 to I-670.

The driver of a semi-truck involved in the crash was treated at the scene.

