Not everyone has Dwayne Johnson’s charisma, as ‘Black Adam’ co-star utterly fails interview at premiere

Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
Dwayne Johnson confirms the old Warner Bros. regime spent 6 years saying no to that ‘Black Adam’ cameo
Dwayne Johnson said that Black Adam was going to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU for so long that it evolved into becoming a running gag of sorts online, but now that the worst-kept secret in Hollywood has been officially revealed, even the most ardent of skeptics are beginning to change their tune.
‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was
Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled
Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
The ‘She-Hulk’ finale gives us the gift of a superhero meeting we never thought we’d see
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. Hoo boy, there sure is a lot to unpack in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. From truly mind-blowing meta antics to a couple of (mostly) unexpected cameos, the superhero sitcom’s last episode didn’t disappoint. There’s so much going on in the final installment that folks are largely overlooking what would otherwise be an enormous deal. Specifically, the meeting of two Marvel heroes that we never thought had a chance in Hell’s Kitchen of coming face to face.
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
Which Marvel heroes should be on the MCU’s Midnight Sons team?
While the Avengers are on hiatus — at least until the commencement of Secret Wars — the MCU is busy setting the stage for various other superhero teams to assemble on our screens. The Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Young Avengers… You name it, there a-coming. And that includes the Marvel universe’s premiere protectors of the world from supernatural threats, the Midnight Sons.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy heaps praise on Matt Smith as fans realize just how much of a badass Daemon really is
Despite all the reservations and skepticism that accompanied the House of the Dragon marketing campaign and its initial release, everyone now jumps at the opportunity to tell their peers just how great the Game of Thrones prequel is. HBO owes that success in no small part to the amazing ensemble of actors bringing the Targaryens to life in all their nuanced glory. Perhaps chiefly among them is Matt Smith, who has garnered global acclaim for his portrayal of Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself.
‘House of the Dragon’ obsessives praise a rare pure soul in a sea of malicious intent
House of the Dragon fans think they’ve finally found a pure-hearted innocent character in the prequel show, and now they want to protect her at all costs. Game of Thrones is known for its morally gray characters, but even in the endless sea of powerful nobles who were out for themselves, we had the Starks to cherish as our righteous protagonists. House of the Dragon doesn’t even have that, and you might be hard-pressed to find a side that you can actually root for because of their moral virtues. Most fans are simply on the side of the Blacks because they’re more charismatic and we’re willing to die on that hill.
‘Halloween Ends’ star says pandemic halt gave performance shot in arm
On Friday, Halloween Ends is finally coming out and bringing a firm conclusion to one continuity for a long-running franchise. Things got delayed due to the pandemic, but, now, as the premiere nears, one star says this made things on set better all-around. Performer Andi Matichak makes the comments in...
‘The Rings of Power’ star teases a new form for Sauron in season 2
As if it wasn’t already incredibly difficult to single out Sauron from The Rings of Power ensemble in the first season, the actor behind the Enemy says that he might well adopt his shape-shifting tendencies for future seasons. We all know Sauron as the great deceiver from the Second...
‘She-Hulk’ wanted to ‘throw Marvel under a bus’ by bringing up the never-ending daddy issues
While the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale was by far one of the most ambitious and audacious things the Marvel Cinematic Universe has or ever likely will bestow upon its audiences, there was one very salient point brought up by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters that a lot of fans have had growing issues with over the years.
Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team
Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
3 Things Netflix’s ‘Jeffery Dahmer Tapes’ reveals about the mind of a murderer
When Netflix released its limited series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story viewers were captivated, and it quickly became Netflix’s second-biggest series–ever! Monster revealed all the gory details of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer and his 13-year crime spree. One of the things that kept viewers so captivated was the enduring question: how did this happen? What could cause a seemingly normal man with a seemingly normal upbringing to become one of the world’s most notorious and disturbing serial killers? Those questions are answered in the new series Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes.
A serial killer thriller hounded by protests that would never exist today whips up a storm on streaming
Given how far society has come in the last four decades, it’s stating the exceedingly obvious to say that a movie like Cruising would never stand a chance of existing today, not that any modern screenwriter would be so behind the times as to even contemplate such a concept.
Jamie Lee Curtis imagined an entire backstory for a pair of key ‘Halloween Ends’ characters
You know an actor is devoted to their character when they build up a hefty supplementary headcanon for them in order to bring said character to a unique life. Of course, there was never any question that Jamie Lee Curtis was devoted to Laurie Strode, the perennial protagonist of the Halloween franchise, considering she’s been portraying the character for 44 years.
‘Werewolf by Night’ writer handily explains why you shouldn’t shape the future of the MCU at Starbucks
It seems foolproof at a glance; stroll into that green and white slice of your local strip mall, swipe a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and start penning the script to the next entry in the world’s most high-profile cinematic universe whilst surrounded by many a hungry fan who would sacrifice several of their newborns for a juicy leak?
