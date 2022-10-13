ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not everyone has Dwayne Johnson’s charisma, as ‘Black Adam’ co-star utterly fails interview at premiere

By Jamie Dunkin
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was

Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Jesus
Person
Dwayne Johnson
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled

Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘She-Hulk’ finale gives us the gift of a superhero meeting we never thought we’d see

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. Hoo boy, there sure is a lot to unpack in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. From truly mind-blowing meta antics to a couple of (mostly) unexpected cameos, the superhero sitcom’s last episode didn’t disappoint. There’s so much going on in the final installment that folks are largely overlooking what would otherwise be an enormous deal. Specifically, the meeting of two Marvel heroes that we never thought had a chance in Hell’s Kitchen of coming face to face.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Which Marvel heroes should be on the MCU’s Midnight Sons team?

While the Avengers are on hiatus — at least until the commencement of Secret Wars — the MCU is busy setting the stage for various other superhero teams to assemble on our screens. The Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Young Avengers… You name it, there a-coming. And that includes the Marvel universe’s premiere protectors of the world from supernatural threats, the Midnight Sons.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy heaps praise on Matt Smith as fans realize just how much of a badass Daemon really is

Despite all the reservations and skepticism that accompanied the House of the Dragon marketing campaign and its initial release, everyone now jumps at the opportunity to tell their peers just how great the Game of Thrones prequel is. HBO owes that success in no small part to the amazing ensemble of actors bringing the Targaryens to life in all their nuanced glory. Perhaps chiefly among them is Matt Smith, who has garnered global acclaim for his portrayal of Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ obsessives praise a rare pure soul in a sea of malicious intent

House of the Dragon fans think they’ve finally found a pure-hearted innocent character in the prequel show, and now they want to protect her at all costs. Game of Thrones is known for its morally gray characters, but even in the endless sea of powerful nobles who were out for themselves, we had the Starks to cherish as our righteous protagonists. House of the Dragon doesn’t even have that, and you might be hard-pressed to find a side that you can actually root for because of their moral virtues. Most fans are simply on the side of the Blacks because they’re more charismatic and we’re willing to die on that hill.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ star says pandemic halt gave performance shot in arm

On Friday, Halloween Ends is finally coming out and bringing a firm conclusion to one continuity for a long-running franchise. Things got delayed due to the pandemic, but, now, as the premiere nears, one star says this made things on set better all-around. Performer Andi Matichak makes the comments in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ star teases a new form for Sauron in season 2

As if it wasn’t already incredibly difficult to single out Sauron from The Rings of Power ensemble in the first season, the actor behind the Enemy says that he might well adopt his shape-shifting tendencies for future seasons. We all know Sauron as the great deceiver from the Second...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team

Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Things Netflix’s ‘Jeffery Dahmer Tapes’ reveals about the mind of a murderer

When Netflix released its limited series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story viewers were captivated, and it quickly became Netflix’s second-biggest series–ever! Monster revealed all the gory details of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer and his 13-year crime spree. One of the things that kept viewers so captivated was the enduring question: how did this happen? What could cause a seemingly normal man with a seemingly normal upbringing to become one of the world’s most notorious and disturbing serial killers? Those questions are answered in the new series Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis imagined an entire backstory for a pair of key ‘Halloween Ends’ characters

You know an actor is devoted to their character when they build up a hefty supplementary headcanon for them in order to bring said character to a unique life. Of course, there was never any question that Jamie Lee Curtis was devoted to Laurie Strode, the perennial protagonist of the Halloween franchise, considering she’s been portraying the character for 44 years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ writer handily explains why you shouldn’t shape the future of the MCU at Starbucks

It seems foolproof at a glance; stroll into that green and white slice of your local strip mall, swipe a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and start penning the script to the next entry in the world’s most high-profile cinematic universe whilst surrounded by many a hungry fan who would sacrifice several of their newborns for a juicy leak?
MOVIES

