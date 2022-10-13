More is revealed of the absolutely precious and enduring history of Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s romance

Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
The actress behind Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power’ didn’t know about that ‘painful’ Sauron twist
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You asked and they delivered. The Rings of Power finale is full of revelations and answers, but the biggest rug pull of all involved the dark lord Sauron himself, who has now come out from the shadows to dominate Middle-earth.
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
3 Things Netflix’s ‘Jeffery Dahmer Tapes’ reveals about the mind of a murderer
When Netflix released its limited series Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story viewers were captivated, and it quickly became Netflix’s second-biggest series–ever! Monster revealed all the gory details of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer and his 13-year crime spree. One of the things that kept viewers so captivated was the enduring question: how did this happen? What could cause a seemingly normal man with a seemingly normal upbringing to become one of the world’s most notorious and disturbing serial killers? Those questions are answered in the new series Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffery Dahmer Tapes.
Will Evan Peters return for ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?
Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?
MCU continuity thrown into question thanks to that ‘She-Hulk’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reference
After nine weeks She-Hulk has finally reached its end, but it wasn’t without plenty of reveals, twists, and throwbacks in its final episode. However, one throwback might have caused a continuity error. Before we get into this piece be warned that it will include mild spoilers for the She-Hulk...
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was
Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
Mike Flanagan reveals how you land a job as one of his regular collaborators
Acting is a job which causes those doing it to bounce from project to project and director to director. Few, if any stars end up collaborating with one figure frequently, but, now, Netflix’s horror hero Mike Flanagan has revealed how he finds his teammates. The man behind The Midnight...
A single obituary explains absolutely everything about ‘The Simpsons’
An obituary from nine years ago has resurfaced on the Internet, reminding everyone of an adorable fact about the longest-running animated series in television history, The Simpsons. Margaret Ruth Groening, who passed away in April of 2013, married high school classmate Homer Groening in 1941. In the obituary, it says...
Dwayne Johnson confirms the old Warner Bros. regime spent 6 years saying no to that ‘Black Adam’ cameo
Dwayne Johnson said that Black Adam was going to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU for so long that it evolved into becoming a running gag of sorts online, but now that the worst-kept secret in Hollywood has been officially revealed, even the most ardent of skeptics are beginning to change their tune.
Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest
One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: The Stranger is revealed, Sauron is unmasked, and the show goes out with a bang
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. This is it, folks. The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially over. The final episode of the show’s debut season aired early this morning, polishing off...
Why wasn’t Mila Kunis in ‘Ted 2?’
Possibly one of the funniest and bizarre movies to hit the big screen in the last decade has to be Seth Macfarlane’s 2012 hit, Ted. The film, starring names like Transformers‘ Mark Wahlberg and Family Guy‘s Mila Kunis, saw its popularity rising not only because of the beloved comedy style employed by Macfarlane, but also thanks to the lead actors’ brilliant performance alongside a CGI teddy bear who talks like a sailor.
10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis movies, ranked
A scream queen turned Hollywood A-lister, Jamie Lee Curtis boasts a uniquely varied filmography. Curtis, the daughter of movie stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, first rose to prominence amongst casual movie-goers by starring in her debut feature film, John Carpenter’s Halloween in 1978. Since then, Curtis has carved out a critically-acclaimed career that has included the acclaimed comedy A Fish Called Wanda, James Cameron’s action romp True Lies, and the beloved teen comedy Freaky Friday. Despite a great number of high-profile roles, Curtis boasts a number of hidden gems in her filmography, as well.
Ginuwine passes out under water in terrifying on-camera stunt for new Criss Angel magic reality series
Criss Angel is currently filming a new The CW celebrity reality series, Magic With the Stars. However, the show almost got derailed before it even premiered, when 51-year-old R&B crooner Ginuwine suffered a terrifying moment in which he passed out on camera, moments after being submerged under water. In footage...
‘The Rings of Power’ star teases a new form for Sauron in season 2
As if it wasn’t already incredibly difficult to single out Sauron from The Rings of Power ensemble in the first season, the actor behind the Enemy says that he might well adopt his shape-shifting tendencies for future seasons. We all know Sauron as the great deceiver from the Second...
