wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
Gizmodo
Of Course, DC's Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leaked
Good luck on the minefield of social media today as the post-credits scene of DC’s Black Adam has leaked, over a week before the film’s October 21 release. As Warner Bros. gets to work scrubbing posts, we imagine the Rock is gearing up to take back his thunder.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans losing their minds as ‘Black Adam’ confirms the franchise’s worst-kept secret
Is a spoiler really a spoiler if everyone’s expecting it to happen? For years, we’ve been hearing unconfirmed reports that Henry Cavill would be making a cameo appearance in Black Adam to set up the superpowered showdown fans have been desperate to see. With the premiere over, details have been making their way online, and DC Films has given its audiences exactly what they’ve been asking for in a change of pace with recent history.
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Reached Out To Actor Who Said He Was 'Horrifically Mean' To Him On 'Deadpool'
Ryan Reynolds has responded to claims from Deadpool actor T.J. Miller that he was "horrifically mean" to him on set, with Miller saying it was all a misunderstanding. It all started earlier in the week when Miller, who played Deadpool's friend Weasel in the 2016 film and 2018 sequel, appeared on the Adam Carolla Showwhere he recounted an awkward moment on set.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson accidentally reveals the DCEU movie he hasn’t seen after naming a star he wants in the franchise
Even the most ardent of critics are beginning to believe that Dwayne Johnson might really be the savior of the DCEU after all, with the A-list superstar winning over the doubters by doing and saying all the right things when it comes to Black Adam. The whole “hierarchy of power”...
Yardbarker
Superheroes we'd like to see get their own movies
Hey, did you ever notice that they make a lot of movies about superheroes? At this point, it may feel like every superhero has gotten their own film. That’s not the case, though. Many superheroes from Marvel, DC, and beyond have yet to be showcased in a movie. These are the ones we want to see the most. Because we apparently haven’t gotten enough of superhero films yet. Also, we haven’t considered the many animated, direct-to-video/DVD/streaming films. We’re talking theatrical releases only.
wegotthiscovered.com
A massive superhero mistake that took 15 years to fix issues an overdue apology on streaming
Even the most unpopular of movies can often boast a handful of redeeming features, but in the case of the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, we’re struggling to think of more than two. The first is that the prologue remains as awesome now as it ever was, even if it’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfairly neglected horror flop develops a murderously unhealthy streaming obsession
No offense intended to the actor, but the presence of Vinnie Jones playing a major role in a movie is hardly a guarantee of quality. That being said, 2008 horror The Midnight Meat Train is one of the genre’s more neglected hidden gems, and even ranks as the best-reviewed film in the former soccer player’s career that wasn’t directed by Guy Ritchie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest
One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ might be on life support, but an abandoned idea remains the biggest missed opportunity
At this stage, even the most optimistic of Star Trek fans will have resigned themselves to the fact that the long-gestating fourth installment in the Kelvin timeline is pretty much cursed, and perilously close to being forever lost to development hell. If we’re being honest, everything about the project so...
Brendan Fraser Wants To Do Another 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Wasn't 'Fun'
"'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary," Fraser said. "I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ brought in a real attorney at law for courtroom accuracy
No one can nitpick realism out of something that doesn’t exist in the first place (although, the internet finds a way every other minute). But even sci-fi and fantasy can’t wholly escape the necessary pinch of realism that makes for good storytelling, and this was true of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel Studios project that just wrapped up its season finale earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
