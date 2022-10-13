ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Of Course, DC's Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leaked

Good luck on the minefield of social media today as the post-credits scene of DC’s Black Adam has leaked, over a week before the film’s October 21 release. As Warner Bros. gets to work scrubbing posts, we imagine the Rock is gearing up to take back his thunder.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DCEU fans losing their minds as ‘Black Adam’ confirms the franchise’s worst-kept secret

Is a spoiler really a spoiler if everyone’s expecting it to happen? For years, we’ve been hearing unconfirmed reports that Henry Cavill would be making a cameo appearance in Black Adam to set up the superpowered showdown fans have been desperate to see. With the premiere over, details have been making their way online, and DC Films has given its audiences exactly what they’ve been asking for in a change of pace with recent history.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
wegotthiscovered.com

Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Kevin Smith
ComicBook

Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character

Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Doom Patrol’ season 4: New and returning cast, plot, release, and more

Doom Patrol is hands down one of DC’s most outlandish creations and the superpowered weirdos are coming back for season four on HBO Max. The story follows a group of people who all experienced traumatic events that gave them superpowers and how they cope with their lives. It stars the lovable Brendan Fraser, who voices Cliff Steele/Robot Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Riley Shanahan performs in-costume as Robot-Man and Mattew Zuk performs in-costume as Negative Man. They’re led by the brilliantly mad Niles Caulder played by Timothy Dalton, and they get into all kinds of bizarre trouble.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rejoice#Justice League#Hbo Max#Snyder Verse#Snyder#The Dc Universe
Yardbarker

Superheroes we'd like to see get their own movies

Hey, did you ever notice that they make a lot of movies about superheroes? At this point, it may feel like every superhero has gotten their own film. That’s not the case, though. Many superheroes from Marvel, DC, and beyond have yet to be showcased in a movie. These are the ones we want to see the most. Because we apparently haven’t gotten enough of superhero films yet. Also, we haven’t considered the many animated, direct-to-video/DVD/streaming films. We’re talking theatrical releases only.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unfairly neglected horror flop develops a murderously unhealthy streaming obsession

No offense intended to the actor, but the presence of Vinnie Jones playing a major role in a movie is hardly a guarantee of quality. That being said, 2008 horror The Midnight Meat Train is one of the genre’s more neglected hidden gems, and even ranks as the best-reviewed film in the former soccer player’s career that wasn’t directed by Guy Ritchie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest

One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ brought in a real attorney at law for courtroom accuracy

No one can nitpick realism out of something that doesn’t exist in the first place (although, the internet finds a way every other minute). But even sci-fi and fantasy can’t wholly escape the necessary pinch of realism that makes for good storytelling, and this was true of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel Studios project that just wrapped up its season finale earlier today.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy