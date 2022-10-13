Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal
The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
mynewsla.com
Friday’s LA Council Meeting Canceled as de Leon, Cedillo Defy Calls to Resign
Friday’s scheduled Los Angeles City Council meeting will not take place, with Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell saying Thursday the “people’s business cannot be conducted” until Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign their council seats. The two council members were included in...
mynewsla.com
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit
After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
mynewsla.com
Settlement Reached in 2015 LAPD Shooting of Man in Los Feliz
A man seriously injured after he was shot in the head by a Los Angeles police officer in Los Feliz in 2015 because the officer thought he had a gun within a T-shirt wrapped around one hand has reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles. Lawyers for...
mynewsla.com
At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey
At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
mynewsla.com
Restaurant Worker Settles Suit Alleging Bosses Preferred the `Armenian Way’
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, “We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way.”. Lawyers for plaintiff Andreh Fazelimoghadam filed...
mynewsla.com
Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants
Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him ‘Wuhan’
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
mynewsla.com
California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Plant in Dana Point
The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in Huntington Beach, which were shut down by the commission’s rejection in May.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Three Murder Suspects in Custody, One Involved in Fatal Carjacking
A suspect in a July killing was in custody Friday — along with two accomplices arrested earlier — after he carjacked a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, fatally injuring the victim during a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park
A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Due for Sherman Oaks Woman in Health Care Fraud Case
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks faces sentencing Friday for running a fraud scheme in which more than $20 million in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, previously pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court to one count each of health care fraud and tax evasion. She and four others — including a former fraud investigator at Anthem Blue Cross — were charged in 2018 in a multi-year conspiracy to commit health care fraud against at least eight companies.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Compton
A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized Due to Possible Drug Overdose
A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. at Via Marina and Marquesas Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Andrew Chilcott, 39, of Marina del Rey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames on the sixth floor in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Sues LA County Sheriff’s Department
A Long Beach man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit filed suit Thursday in federal court against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and more than a dozen of its deputies for allegedly conspiring to frame him by suppressing evidence and fabricating eyewitness accounts.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating Call of Shooter at Monrovia School
Authorities Thursday were investigating a call, believed by officials to be not credible, regarding an active shooter at Monrovia High School. According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.
