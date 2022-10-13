The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.

