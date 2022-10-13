ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal

The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit

After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden will travel to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration’s efforts aimed at lowering costs for American families. Biden is scheduled to travel...
Settlement Reached in 2015 LAPD Shooting of Man in Los Feliz

A man seriously injured after he was shot in the head by a Los Angeles police officer in Los Feliz in 2015 because the officer thought he had a gun within a T-shirt wrapped around one hand has reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles. Lawyers for...
At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey

At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
Feds: OC Prosecutors, Sheriff Violated Inmate Rights With Jailhouse Informants

Over the course of a decade, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department “systematically” violated the rights of criminal defendants through the use of jailhouse informants to elicit incriminating statements from inmates awaiting trial, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Thursday. Federal prosecutors said...
California Coastal Commission Approves Desalination Plant in Dana Point

The California Coastal Commission unanimously approved plans for a desalination plant in Dana Point, just five months after rejecting one in Huntington Beach. The South Coast Water District plant pegged for Doheny State Beach would operate differently than the plans for the Poseidon Plant in Huntington Beach, which were shut down by the commission’s rejection in May.
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified

A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park

A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Sentencing Due for Sherman Oaks Woman in Health Care Fraud Case

A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks faces sentencing Friday for running a fraud scheme in which more than $20 million in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, previously pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court to one count each of health care fraud and tax evasion. She and four others — including a former fraud investigator at Anthem Blue Cross — were charged in 2018 in a multi-year conspiracy to commit health care fraud against at least eight companies.
Man Found Shot to Death in Compton

A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood

Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized Due to Possible Drug Overdose

A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey

A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. at Via Marina and Marquesas Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Andrew Chilcott, 39, of Marina del Rey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles...
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach

A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames on the sixth floor in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
Authorities Investigating Call of Shooter at Monrovia School

Authorities Thursday were investigating a call, believed by officials to be not credible, regarding an active shooter at Monrovia High School. According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.
