ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Teenage metal band Hammerhedd opens for In Flames in St. Pete on Monday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UM3th_0iWo02x100
Hammerhedd
Bigtime metal shows like this St. Pete show on Monday, Oct. 17 from Swedish genre giant In Flames can feel like an old man’s game, but Hammerhedd brings the median age down big time when it opens the gig.

The Kansas City trio features no member older than 19 years old and is already racking up fans left with jaws ajar thanks to a highly-technical style for fans of Gojira, Meshuggah, and Mastodon.

Born of Osiris and Darkest hour will play in between the kids and their Swedish elders.
[event-1]

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
483
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy