Teenage metal band Hammerhedd opens for In Flames in St. Pete on Monday
Bigtime metal shows like this St. Pete show on Monday, Oct. 17 from Swedish genre giant In Flames can feel like an old man’s game, but Hammerhedd brings the median age down big time when it opens the gig.
The Kansas City trio features no member older than 19 years old and is already racking up fans left with jaws ajar thanks to a highly-technical style for fans of Gojira, Meshuggah, and Mastodon.
Born of Osiris and Darkest hour will play in between the kids and their Swedish elders.
