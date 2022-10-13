Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Mustangs blank Grizzlies, advance to semifinals
HYRUM – It took a little longer than the coach wanted for the Mustangs to find the back of the net Saturday afternoon in a 4A state quarterfinal game against region foe Logan. But when top-seeded and defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest did start scoring, it was hard...
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Pirates tame Tigers for district win
DAYTON — It’s a pretty simple formula at West Side. The Pirate football team has done it for years: Control the ball on offense, bend but don’t break on defense, don’t turn the ball over and limit penalties. West Side checked all of those boxes Friday night in a district game against Aberdeen.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Turnovers prevent Preston from hanging with Poky
For the second straight week, the Indians moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in a 41-21 loss to visiting Pocatello in a 4A Fifth District football game on Friday night.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies, down to their 4th-string QB, grind out win over Rams
The injury bug threatened to completely derail the Aggies in their quest for their first winning streak of the season, but the visitors withstood their bad luck with a gutsy performance. Utah State made several big plays on defense, overcame the loss of injured quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies aiming for first winning streak of season
There were several reasons Utah State was able to capture its first ever Mountain West championship a year ago, but arguably none were more important than the team's ability to play some of its best football away from home. The Aggies won all eight of their games away from the...
Herald-Journal
Temporary willow sculpture ‘A Restless Spell’ removed from USU after four years
Utah State University bid a fond farewell this week to “A Restless Spell” — a temporary sculpture crafted from willows located outside of the Merrill-Cazier Library. “This week we said goodbye to ‘A Restless Spell,’” read a tweet from USU on Friday. “It was designed to last about two years, before it eroded and fell apart, and we were fortunate to have an extra two years with it.”
KSLTV
Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood
LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Herald-Journal
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
KUTV
Truck pulling utility trailer struck by train in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Deweyville is lucky to walk away without injuries after the truck he was driving was struck by a train this afternoon. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said that the 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pulling a utility trailer behind him when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks near 11800 North and 3400 West in Deweyville.
Police deploy to Preston schools as precaution after threat received
PRESTON — Law enforcement officers were deployed to all of the Preston School District's schools on Wednesday after a school shooting threat was received via social media, authorities said. The Preston Police Department reported late Wednesday afternoon that it appears the threat came from an individual in a state far from Idaho. "We are continuing to work through this and will turn over all information to our Pocatello FBI field...
Preston police investigate social media shooting threat
The Preston Police Department is not taking any chances as it investigates a social media shooting threat in the Preston School District. The post Preston police investigate social media shooting threat appeared first on Local News 8.
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
Herald-Journal
County Council shouldn't micro-manage executive
A little background on our county form of government: The County has had the Executive/Council form of government since 1987. The first elected executive was Mr. King (1987-90), who came from a position in Weber County. Since then, we have had three elected county executives over a period of 30 years. They are Mr. Allen, Mr. Lemon, and Mr. Buttars. These three individuals came from positions in Cache County government before they became elected county executives. Craig Buttars was called by Utah Governor Cox to head the Departnebt of Agriculture in 2020.
Herald-Journal
Coltrin, Ronald
Coltrin Ronald Coltrin 63 Logan passed away October 12, 2022. A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. The complete obituary may be viewed at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
