Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds

Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Rick Thomas, Willows City Council

WILLOWS, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things you...
WILLOWS, CA
krcrtv.com

Two Paradise men sentenced for planned robbery of Camp Fire victim

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were sentenced in Butte County court last month for the planned assault and robbery of one of their girlfriends at the time—a wildfire victim and recent recipient of a $60,000 Camp Fire settlement. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the two men, Nicholas...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

'Skimming' issue hitting too close to home for Butte County residents

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico financial advisor says he's seeing an increasing number of his clients getting scammed. Joe Sweeney, a partner of Sweeney & Michel Inc, claims fake credit card machines, also known as "Skimmers" are being used in Butte County. Chico police have been warning people about...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man arrested drug-related charges, again

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested in June was arrested again on Thursday for being in possessing drugs for sale, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said agents searched a hotel room at the Feather Falls Casino for the terms of 69-year-old Donnie Broadway's...
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA

