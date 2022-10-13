Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
How one man came from the Bay Area to own a walnut farm in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Many small and large farmers are getting their tractors ready because it’s harvest season! This Includes one man who recently traded the city life to get back to his farming roots. Micheal Moxley grew up the farmer's way in Washington and lived in northern...
actionnewsnow.com
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Rick Thomas, Willows City Council
WILLOWS, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things you...
krcrtv.com
Two Paradise men sentenced for planned robbery of Camp Fire victim
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were sentenced in Butte County court last month for the planned assault and robbery of one of their girlfriends at the time—a wildfire victim and recent recipient of a $60,000 Camp Fire settlement. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the two men, Nicholas...
krcrtv.com
'Skimming' issue hitting too close to home for Butte County residents
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico financial advisor says he's seeing an increasing number of his clients getting scammed. Joe Sweeney, a partner of Sweeney & Michel Inc, claims fake credit card machines, also known as "Skimmers" are being used in Butte County. Chico police have been warning people about...
krcrtv.com
Pay increase for Butte Correctional Officers to fight short staffing in jail
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Butte County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve increments of pay increase those in the Butte County Correctional Officers Association Union on Tuesday. This includes $2,000 this November, $1,000 in July 2023 and another $1,000 in July 2024. They will also receive increases in...
actionnewsnow.com
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
krcrtv.com
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CIF-Northern Section: Pleasant Valley fights back to even Almond Bowl series score at Chico
CHICO, Calif. — After a resounding 28-14 comeback victory Friday in the much-celebrated Almond Bowl, the Pleasant Valley-Chico football team has tied the score. That is, in the 51-year history of the battle between Chico high schools. After fighting back from a 14-0 deficit at Panther ...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested drug-related charges, again
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was arrested in June was arrested again on Thursday for being in possessing drugs for sale, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said agents searched a hotel room at the Feather Falls Casino for the terms of 69-year-old Donnie Broadway's...
Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
