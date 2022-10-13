PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 10/9/2022 (New Figment Purse, Remy Figures Return Around World Showcase, Construction Updates, & More)

Read full article on original website
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape at EPCOT
A year ahead of its planned opening, CommuniCore Hall in the center of EPCOT is taking shape. Named after the defunct Future World pavilion, CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort
Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
EDITORIAL: Why You Should Wait a Bit Longer to Visit Tokyo Disney Resort
With Japan’s borders finally open to the world, many of you are probably planning to get back (or finally make your first visit) to Tokyo Disney Resort as soon as possible! But I think it’s best for you to wait a bit longer. If there’s anything I’ve learned...
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
Rubeus Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Passes Away at 72 Years Old
Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, has passed away at age 72. Coltrane also portrayed Hagrid for Universal theme park attractions, including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Beyond Potter, he has appeared in several film and TV roles since the 1980s, including James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough,” “Nuns on the Run,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “Mona Lisa.” He received three consecutive BAFTA best actor awards for his role as Dr. Edward “Fitz” Coltrane in the series “Cracker.”
Black Spire Outpost Head Scarf Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our travels on Batuu, we discovered a new Black Spire Outpost Head Scarf at Black Spire Outfitters!. Black Spire Outpost Head Scarf – $24.99. This head scarf is similar to a buff, but not as...
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Materializes at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even the fanciest of us might have a little love for the parks, which is why we were spooked to see a new Haunted Mansion cheese board at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station
Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
Disney Developing ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Film
Disney is developing a “Society of Explorers and Adventurers” film based on the society of the same name featured in Disney Parks around the world, most prominently Tokyo DisneySea. According to Deadline, “Strange World” filmmaker Qui Nguyen has been chosen to write the film. Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/13/22 (Minnie Ear Headband Price Increase, Construction Updates, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom. Today we are planning on doing some shopping and looking for any construction updates we can find. We also plan on doing some resort hopping later today. Let’s get started!. In...
Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar Including Tiki Mug Open for Reservations at Disneyland Hotel
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel will be hosting two sessions of a new mixology class, Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar, on October 24, 2022. Here is how Disney describes the mixology seminar:. Journey to the world-famous Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar for a “spirited” mixology seminar...
Repainting of Cars and Lion King Areas Continue at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
The exterior of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort has been undergoing a long refurbishment this year. No major changes have been made. Instead, crews are mostly repainting buildings and set pieces to get the resort looking like new. In the “Finding Nemo” section, we noticed a fish missing....
Disney Vacation Club Holding ’Halloween Meet & Treat’ Event at Atlantic Dance Hall This Month
Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk will be hosting Disney Vacation Club Halloween Meet & Treat on several dates this month. Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Halloween-costumed Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.
New Tie-Dye 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey, Permits Filed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Fantasyland Brawl Family Upset at No Pressed Charges, & More: Daily Recap (10/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 14, 2022.
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
REVIEW: Graveyard Deadly Unrest Scare Zone at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31
Graveyard Deadly Unrest is an original scare zone at Halloween Horror Nights 31. The official description reads, “On All Hallow’s Eve, a dark storm descends upon a cemetery and awakens long-dead spirits. No one living can escape them.”. The old abandoned Nettlewoods Cemetery is filled with restless spirits...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction – Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Ears Now Available At Walt Disney World Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While many items from the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel series have already arrived, fans can finally get the ears from the set. The ears feature a variety of touches that tie back into the classic Magic Kingdom attraction.
