Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Baby Cosmo: BYU Mascot Finds Mini-Me Before Arkansas Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s mascot Cosmo the Cougar found his miniature lookalike a couple of weeks before Halloween as fans entered the stadium for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars hosted the Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Before kickoff for the Arkansas-BYU...
247Sports

Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars

OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
kslnewsradio.com

BYU to host Arkansas with a Fighter Wings flyover

PROVO, Utah — The anticipation of hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks will not be the only source of excitement at BYU’s stadium this Saturday. Hill fighter wings will perform a flyer-over. Three football fields above the stadium, at 1,000 feet, will be a F-35A Lightning II flyover. Airmen from...
hitthatline.com

Matt Jones joins ESPN Arkansas

Matt Jones, former star quarterback at the University of Arkansas, is joining the on-air team at ESPN Arkansas as co-host of Halftime with Phil Elson. Matt Jones grew up in Van Buren and had a playing career at Arkansas spanning the 2001 to 2004 football seasons. He was the full-time starter at quarterback from 2002 to 2004. Jones was drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 21 st overall pick. In addition to football, Jones also played two seasons with the Razorback Basketball team, 2001-02 and 2003-04, appearing in 28 games in his career.
#Byu#Cougar#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Razorbacks#Texas A M
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Come to Red-White, Get Free Ticket to Home Exhibition Game

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Department of Athletics is extending a special offer to fans attending the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Barnhill Arena. Everyone in attendance at the Red-White Game will have the opportunity to scan a QR Code during the...
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
Eagle 106.3

This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track

This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
kjzz.com

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
talkbusiness.net

University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists

The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
