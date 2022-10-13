ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

KRMS Radio

Violators Sought By Camden Sheriff’s Office

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to help find four people wanted separately for outstanding probation and-or parole violations. In a post to the department’s Facebook page photos of the four on the list appear. The four are identified as 39 year old Dawn...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well

A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault

A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month. The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving. She says...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge

A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
SEDALIA, MO
#Camden Sheriff
kjluradio.com

One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach

One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing

UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County

31-year-old David Michael Jones-Steffey of Richland has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville for loitering within 50 feet of a public park or swimming pool after pleading guilty to Statutory Rape in the Second Degree in Camden County Circuit Court in 2017. Court documents alleged that Jones-Steffey on October 7th knowingly was present in the Little Hero’s Playground in Waynesville. The accused entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered Jones-Steffey to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 17th and a preliminary hearing on October 31st.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case

A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Former Miller R-3 Teacher Pleads Guilty In Student Affair

A former Miller R-III Tuscumbia school teacher pleads guilty after having, allegedly, been discovered having an affair with a student. Last March, someone contacted the Miller County Sheriffs Office about a tip that Michael Allen was having sexual relations with a student. Deputies investigated and, allegedly, discovered that Allen was...
TUSCUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police find person dead in home

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO

