Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Downtown development proposal includes 400-seat FMCT theater
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The Fargo City Commission held an informational meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposal for a mixed-use development downtown. The ownership group includes Kilbourne Group Apartments, Global Development, City of Fargo, and Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater (FMCT). The current proposal would allow for a 400-seat theater, 145 apartments...
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
valleynewslive.com
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Workers and community members celebrate as Fargo Elim holds grand opening
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was the beginning of a new chapter in Fargo, as staff, residents and the community celebrated the grand re-opening of Fargo Elim, a living center and senior living facility. It was a long time coming after the previous facility tragically burnt to the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
valleynewslive.com
Bras Off Broadway with a traffic-stopping display
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A chain of bras hung over the side of Prairie Kitchen is to display the signature event Bras Off Broadway by 701 Eateries and Project Pink. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here and the event is to help raise funds for cancer survivors and diagnoses.
RELATED PEOPLE
valleynewslive.com
Parents, educators raise concerns following Barnesville swatting situation
BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sending his three elementary-aged kids to school Friday morning was a little unnerving for Matt Savageau. “To experience something like that is terrifying,” he said. Law enforcement surrounded Barnesville schools Thursday, after several fake threats of school violence were made across the region,...
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort
Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
valleynewslive.com
MSUM receives grant to improve support for veteran students
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University Moorhead received a three-year grant totaling $453,425 to develop a new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. The center will provide dedicated programs and support to those who have served our country and improve their success and transition into careers.
valleynewslive.com
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30. People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel. Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
fargoinc.com
Catholic Faith: Most Reverend John T. Folda, Diocese of Fargo
The Diocese of Fargo is committed to bringing spiritual healing and guidance to Fargo’s Catholic community, while also serving all in the community who are in need. With their Pastoral Center in Fargo, along with six parishes in Fargo and two in West Fargo, the Diocese of Fargo has been serving the area for 133 years.
valleynewslive.com
‘There needs to be more resources’: Suicidal related calls are on the rise in the FM area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since September 1, there have been more than 190 calls that are suicidal related according to the dispatch logs for the Fargo Police Dept. Only a small percentage of those calls resulted in a complete suicide. “There needs to be more resources to be...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
Comments / 0