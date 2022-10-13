Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Jurors view evidence in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The contents of a black duffle bag retrieved by police after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl were revealed during the second day of Justin Mullis’ trial in Elko District Court. On Thursday morning, jurors watched as law enforcement unsealed 11 paper bags of evidence...
2news.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Traffic Signs In Elko County
Deputies arrested 50-year-old Aaron Denison after deputies noticed damaged street signs earlier that month. Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man arrested for damaging signs
ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Spring Creek man on suspicion of damaging street signs throughout the sprawling community earlier this month. Aaron B. Denison, 50, was booked on three counts of malicious destruction of property valued at more than $5,000 and malicious destruction of traffic control devices.
2news.com
Spring Creek man arrested for damaging multiple street signs in Elko County, deputies say
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a man who allegedly damaged multiple traffic control signs in the Spring Creek Trailer and housing subdivisions. Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case. The suspect was identified as Aaron...
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— G. S. Garcia’s display of fancy leather goods at the State Fair attracted a good deal of attention. He was awarded a diploma and also received honorable mention. T. T. Harris has let a contract for the erection of a two-story frame on the corner of Fourth and Idaho Streets, in the rear of the Commercial Hotel. The building will be 26x80 feet. The first story will be made into a fine hall with a good stage, while the upper story will be cut up into sixteen sleeping rooms. It is to be completed in fifty days.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is offering a Fall Bazaar in October, and a Fallcraft Festival at Spring Creek High School in November. Handmade crafts and treats will be sold at the Fall Bazaar, along with tickets for the 2023 “Andrea’s Garden” quilt raffle. The event is Oct. 15-16 at the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Matt McCarty, Elko County School Board District 3
My name is Matt McCarty and I am running for the Elko County School Board, District 3. In August of 2021, I submitted a letter of interest to be appointed to the Elko County School Board because l felt that I could help our community. In late October of that year, I was appointed. In the year since, I have learned more about how the District operates by visiting with District staff members, asking questions, and listening attentively. I have learned more about how best to represent the residents of Elko County by visiting with our neighbors across the County and what I have heard is very positive.
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Elko Daily Free Press
Joe's Fishing Hole: Fly-tying clinic registration open
The last couple of weeks we talked about how important chironomids are in a trout’s diet in the fall. But other macroinvertebrates also come into play this time of year. Most of Elko County has yet to see a hard freeze event though we are in the middle of October a month later than the average first frost date.
Elko Daily Free Press
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko. (2) updates to this series since Updated 37 min ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Train ride out of COVID: Actors back on stage next week
ELKO — The set was built and the scripts had been memorized, then COVID-19 shuttered the nation days before Overland Stage Productions and Great Basin College planned to open “Beauty and The Beast.” It was unknown how long the world would stand still, but now this October, GBC’s theater department has swept the dust off the stage and changed the bulbs in their spotlights to present “Murder on the Orient Express” — their first live production in two and a half years.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians thrash Dayton
ELKO — In Friday’s game, the Elko boys soccer team put up two touchdowns and two extra points on Dayton. Yes, that’s right — a football score on the pitch. The Indians scored 14 goals and notched a shutout defensively, beating the Dust Devils by the mercy rule in the 60th minute with the score at 14-0.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko School District facility assessment nears completion, survey now available
ELKO — MGT Consulting Group is in the final stage of gathering public input before finalizing a master facility assessment report for Elko County School District. The group held in-person feedback sessions during the week of Sept. 19, and will now allow those who were unable to attend to provide feedback through an online survey. This survey will contain the same questions asked in the in-person community meetings.
Elko Daily Free Press
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
