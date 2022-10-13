The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO