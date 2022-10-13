Read full article on original website
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAAY-TV
Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field
For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Eagles and the Jacksonville State Eagles. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
themadisonrecord.com
Area Tournaments Completed- Super Regionals Next In Volleyball
MADISON- One step at a time. That’s exactly how the Bob Jones volleyball team approached the 2022 campaign as the Lady Patriots took small steps to success behind first-year head coach Jenny Jarrett. The squad put all efforts forward and took one big step towards a possible state championship by winning the Class 7A Area 7 Championship and now look to its next step in the Super Regionals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
themadisonrecord.com
Rayshawn Hardy- Bob Jones Quarterback Named ASHAA Spotlight For Play Against Sparkman
MADISON- Going into the 2022 high school football season Rayshawn Hardy was expected to put opposing defenses in difficult situations. Now, halfway through the current campaign, the Bob Jones senior quarterback has lived up to his pre-season billing and recently showcased his all-round talents in a victory over rival Sparkman.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
Love vinyl records and all things vintage? Don’t miss this Alabama event
Fifty-thousand vinyl records. A hundred-twenty-one vendors. Six hours. Prepare for Indiana Jones levels of crate digging, when the inaugural Records & Retro market comes to Orion Amphitheater 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The market is free to attend. The event’s been in the works even before Orion, the world-class...
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
Alabama middle school teacher doubles as drag queen in free time, tells children 'Everybody loves a big bone'
An Alabama middle school teacher spends his free time as a drag queen and recently made sexually driven comments at an event he attended.
City of Huntsville seeks dismissal from luxury development lawsuit
The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Power restored in Hazel Green, New Market; outage remains near Grissom High School
UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reported power was restored to the majority of affected customers in the New Market and Hazel Green area as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found a downed utility pole and power lines in the area, and the utility noted high winds and rain were causing multiple outages in Madison County.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary
At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify bicyclist found dead Wednesday morning off South Parkway
Huntsville Police have identified the man who died while riding his bike on South Memorial Parkway earlier this week. Police say Timothy Cutten, 29, hit a pothole and fell off his bike early Wednesday morning. It happened just after 5:45 a.m. on South Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road. Police say...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
