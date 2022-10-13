ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field

For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Eagles and the Jacksonville State Eagles. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Area Tournaments Completed- Super Regionals Next In Volleyball

MADISON- One step at a time. That’s exactly how the Bob Jones volleyball team approached the 2022 campaign as the Lady Patriots took small steps to success behind first-year head coach Jenny Jarrett. The squad put all efforts forward and took one big step towards a possible state championship by winning the Class 7A Area 7 Championship and now look to its next step in the Super Regionals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Alabama A M#American Football#Simmons Bank Field#Fbs Schedules#Uapb#The St Louis Classic#Athletics Department
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

City of Huntsville seeks dismissal from luxury development lawsuit

The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary

At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash

Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
ATHENS, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
631K+
Followers
79K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy