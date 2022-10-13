Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry Evens
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Related
Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say
Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
VP Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
VP Kamala Harris visited Detroit Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
michiganchronicle.com
Highland Park’s Mayoral Race Rooted in Confusion Sparked by Court Rulings
City Council President Carlton Clyburn one of the write-in mayoral candidates for Highland Park. It’s difficult – if not impossible – to find another race for mayor in Michigan, perhaps the nation, where only one candidate is on the ballot for the November General Election. Yet, in the city of Highland Park, which didn’t have a Primary Election on Aug. 8, Councilwoman Glenda McDonald’s name will be the lone candidate for mayor that voters will see on the November ballot.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Are Detroit election officials prepared for another ‘stop the count’ protest?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. “What security will be in place at Huntington Place for poll workers?”. The short answer. In November of 2020, disgruntled election challengers attempted to stop mail-in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards?
Updated, 3:26 p.m., with MSU President Stanley announcing his resignation As the Nov. 8 election approaches and buzz swirls around the top-of-the ticket races, statewide education races at the bottom of the ballot could also prove consequential. Those races include the state Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board […] The post Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
New U of D Mercy president focused on community development, holistic education
This semester, Donald Taylor begins his tenure as the University of Detroit Mercy’s 26th president. He follows Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, who served in the position for the previous 11 years. “Detroit Mercy has to serve our local and then our regional community.” — Donald Taylor, University of Detroit Mercy...
Arab American News
Dearborn must embrace diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression
By now, just about in everyone in Dearborn is aware of the book banning saga in the Dearborn Public Schools. A number of concerned citizens and parents have voiced their objections to the presence of certain books in school libraries, namely books that explore LGBTQ+ themes and lifestyles. Undoubtedly, parents should have a say in the education of their children and the materials they are exposed to.
Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dbusiness.com
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s city airport eligible for $100 million in FAA investments
Detroit officials announced Thursday that the city’s airport will see significant renovations to revitalize the overlooked facility. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport will see a transformation after the Federal Aviation Administration approved the city’s first new layout plan in 30 years. The approval makes the airport eligible for nearly $100 million in federal grants over the next 10 years.
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit
Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020. The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the...
thesource.com
Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation Donates $100K For Wayne State’s HIGH Program
The Sean Anderson Foundation has donated $10,000 to benefit Wayne State University HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program. These funds will be used to support the operations of the HIGH Program, which will ultimately provide short-term support to Wayne State students experiencing homelessness or precarious housing situations. Big Sean, a...
michiganradio.org
Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners
Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Santa Ono greets students on campus in Ann Arbor as he starts University of Michigan presidency
ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially started his five-year term as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Friday. He came to U-M from the University of British Columbia, where he served as president and vice chancellor since 2016. As he steps into the new role, he...
Lafayette Coney Island passes inspection, plans Saturday reopening
Ali Alhami counted the days. At least 37, he said, “after Labor Day.” Alhami is the manager of the iconic Lafayette Coney Island on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit. He was recalling early Friday morning how long the restaurant has been closed. On Saturday, the restaurant, known for its hot dogs topped with chili,...
Comments / 0