ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say

Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Detroit, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Highland Park’s Mayoral Race Rooted in Confusion Sparked by Court Rulings

City Council President Carlton Clyburn one of the write-in mayoral candidates for Highland Park. It’s difficult – if not impossible – to find another race for mayor in Michigan, perhaps the nation, where only one candidate is on the ballot for the November General Election. Yet, in the city of Highland Park, which didn’t have a Primary Election on Aug. 8, Councilwoman Glenda McDonald’s name will be the lone candidate for mayor that voters will see on the November ballot.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Linus K12#Chalkbeat Detroit#The School Board#Dpscd
Michigan Advance

Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards?

Updated, 3:26 p.m., with MSU President Stanley announcing his resignation As the Nov. 8 election approaches and buzz swirls around the top-of-the ticket races, statewide education races at the bottom of the ballot could also prove consequential.  Those races include the state Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents, Michigan State University Board […] The post Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards?  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Dearborn must embrace diversity, inclusion and freedom of expression

By now, just about in everyone in Dearborn is aware of the book banning saga in the Dearborn Public Schools. A number of concerned citizens and parents have voiced their objections to the presence of certain books in school libraries, namely books that explore LGBTQ+ themes and lifestyles. Undoubtedly, parents should have a say in the education of their children and the materials they are exposed to.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Gov. Snyder launches tech company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is returning to his roots as he launches SensCy – a cybersecurity company in Ann Arbor that he talked about during taping of  "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS Detroit. Snyder, a two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of computer maker Gateway, appeared with Carol Cain, senior producer and host, to talk about the company which is helping business deal with cybersecurity threats. Snyder also answered questions about the Flint water situation and lawsuits stemming from it. And he shared thoughts about the state of politics today. Then, it's...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
dbusiness.com

Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
LANSING, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s city airport eligible for $100 million in FAA investments

Detroit officials announced Thursday that the city’s airport will see significant renovations to revitalize the overlooked facility. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport will see a transformation after the Federal Aviation Administration approved the city’s first new layout plan in 30 years. The approval makes the airport eligible for nearly $100 million in federal grants over the next 10 years.
DETROIT, MI
Shine My Crown

Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color

Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
DETROIT, MI
thesource.com

Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation Donates $100K For Wayne State’s HIGH Program

The Sean Anderson Foundation has donated $10,000 to benefit Wayne State University HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program. These funds will be used to support the operations of the HIGH Program, which will ultimately provide short-term support to Wayne State students experiencing homelessness or precarious housing situations. Big Sean, a...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners

Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy