Beverly Hills, CA

Daily Beast

Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger

After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
wonderwall.com

Victoria Beckham addresses David Beckham divorce rumors after tattoo removal, plus more news

Victoria Beckham addresses David Beckham divorce rumors. Victoria Beckham's been married to David Beckham for 23 years and she plans to keep it that way, despite the latest round of rumors to the contrary. Last month, photos of the designer showed she no longer has David's initials tattooed on her left wrist, a change some outlets took as evidence the two might be calling it quits. But as Victoria told Hoda Kotb on "Today" on Thursday (Oct. 13), the truth is a bit less dramatic. "I had these tattoos a long, long time ago," she explained. "And they just weren't particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they're very fine. And they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty," she continued. "They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate was I leaving my husband," she added. "No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."
Daily Beast

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ ‘Parent Trap’ Episode Was Perfect Nostalgia

Abbott Elementary fans are always quick to notice a small detail. The show is great at throwing in Easter eggs: For example, the framed photo of Ava (Janelle James) and Gritty with Janine photoshopped out that harkened back to the season premiere. But Wednesday’s episode threw us in the time machine for one big, glorious callback.
RadarOnline

Gwen Stefani Urges Blake Shelton To Lose Adam Levine’s Number Following Cheating Scandal

Gwen Stefani has voiced her opinion to Blake Shelton about cutting all ties with Adam Levine following his cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the couple revealed Gwen has urged Blake to distance himself and lose Adam’s number. Gwen, 52, who’s friendly with Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, knows too well the humiliation of a public affair, after her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, cheated with their nanny in 2015. “For her it’s personal,” said the source. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.” Good things the bromance between Blake, 46,...
Daily Beast

Nicki Minaj Is Pissed Grammys Moved Her Hit to Pop Category

Nicki Minaj is not holding back about the Grammys’ decision to move her hit song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the rap category into the pop category. In a series of social media posts, Minaj says the change—first reported by The Hollywood Reporter—reduces her chances of taking home a trophy for the single.
Daily Beast

Emma D’Arcy’s Stunning Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco in it) Breaks Her Silence

An innocuous press clip promoting a prestige fantasy drama about dragons has brought us here. “Us” is me and the now infamous boisson au choix of one Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s House of the Dragon. “Here” is a cocktail bar tucked away on a cobblestone street, where I’m perched atop a slightly uncomfortable stool. I’m positioned directly across from the spirits world’s newest “it girl,” the Negroni Sbagliato (with Prosecco in it). Confident and elusive, she wields a maturity that suggests she knows dark, unknowable things, but that mystique is cleverly hidden behind that wide-eyed ennui that accompanies newfound fame. She gives you the sense she’s done this before, but not enough that she doesn’t feel fresh … like a painting that’s still wet.
