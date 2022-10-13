Read full article on original website
wellsboroathletics.com
Girls Soccer
The Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team dropped their final home game of the season 4-0 to Milton on Saturday, October 15. Four first half goals led the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team to a shut out victory over rival North Penn-Mansfield during Senior Night on Wednesday, October 12. Lady Hornets...
wellsboroathletics.com
Boys Soccer
The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team defeated Athens 2-1 to win their 3rd NTL Championship on Thursday, October 12. Rudy's Hat Trick Helps Hornets Shut Out Galeton On Senior Night. October 12, 2022 Ed Weaver. Senior Sam Rudy had a hat trick as the Wellsboro Boys Soccer team rolled to...
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Top Athens 2-1 To Claim NTL Crown.
The Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team defeated Athens 2-1 to win their 3rd NTL Championship on Thursday, October 12. The win sweeps the season series with the Wildcats and also caps an undefeated league season at 12-0. "The boys are NTL champions and tonight was a milestone conclusion to league...
Chenango Forks outlasts Waverly in top 5 Class C battle
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Chenango Forks beat Waverly 14-13.
Montoursville wins key late season match over two-time defending State Champion
Catawissa, Pa. — A late season matchup pitted a two-time defending State Champion against a team just two wins away from completing an undefeated regular season. Montoursville has a slew of young talent littered throughout the team. Southern Columbia entered Wednesday night’s match with experience and the hardware to back it up. It was a gem in the middle of the Catawissa as the two teams kicked off a highly...
extrainningsoftball.com
Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport
The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
therecord-online.com
Little Pine State Park lake drawdown starts Monday
WATERVILLE, PA – Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Little Pine State Park will begin a gradual, partial drawdown of Little Pine Lake (up to 3 feet) in order to reach necessary levels to complete maintenance around the boat launch and beach areas. The boat launch will be closed during this drawdown.
wkok.com
13-Point Buck Poached, Game Commission Needs Public’s Help
ALLENWOOD – State Game Wardens say are looking for the public to help them find out who killed a trophy 13-point buck. The deer was shot illegally in Union County about two weeks ago. The deer was killed along Route 44 in Allenwood, near the federal prison campuses. Game...
Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
Three vehicle crash snarls traffic in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A three vehicle crash tied up a major intersection in Montoursville Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses say the white Jeep ran the light, clipped the bus and hit the black Nissan, and then rolled. There appear to be no major injuries. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear up the scene.
UPMC welcomes new providers
Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Wanted in Connection to Scam in Owego
New York State Police need help to identify two people in connection to a scam at the Owego Speedway gas station. The pair allegedly engaged in several purchases, including lottery tickets and Visa cards, ultimately stealing $3,693 from the store. This incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police...
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County
Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
wellsvillesun.com
Student removed from Wellsville today after weapon and ammunition found in car
Wellsville Secondary school “Shelter-in-Place” has ended. Wellsville school officials just notified the community and parents that this morning students in the secondary school were told to “shelter-in-place.” after an administrator saw a weapon with ammunition in a vehicle on school property. Police responded, took possession of...
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
Night of drunk threats leads to charges against Old Lycoming man
Cogan Station, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police watched as a 38-year-old man threatened his father before stepping in to control him. Adam William Krantz yelled “I’m gonna have his head,” and “I’ll take care of him when you guys leave,” as police watched on the night of Sept. 24. Kranz allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he demanded his father to give him keys to a bedroom, police said. ...
