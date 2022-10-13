ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
RadarOnline

'I Said No Multiple Times': Geena Davis Tells How Hollywood Legend Bill Murray Used Massage Device In Hotel Suite

Geena Davis has opened up about a string of uncomfortable moments with Bill Murray while on set for the '90s crime comedy, Quick Change, RadarOnline.com has learned. The allegations of the famed comedian's crude behavior were released in the actress's upcoming memoir, Dying of Politeness. In her new book, the 66-year-old actress alleged that Murray, 72, made her feel uncomfortable during an audition for the movie, as well as unnecessarily reprimanding her in a patronizing fashion in front of “hundreds” of cast and crew members on set. The bombshell allegations come just after RadarOnline learned of a $100-thousand-dollar hush money...
The US Sun

George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth reveals host’s major new career move – but GMA fans call it a ‘hard pass’

ALI Wentworth has revealed her husband George Stephanopolous' surprising next career move. Wentworth shared a news story about her 61-year-old husband on Instagram with the caption: "Suiting up the next generation of journalists!" The big announcement about the Good Morning America star has gotten people talking, but not everyone is...
The Hollywood Reporter

Minka Kelly Memoir ‘Tell Me Everything’ Set for 2023 Release

Minka Kelly is set to tell her story in a memoir. The film and television actress from Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and most recently Euphoria, will release Tell Me Everything, a “memoir of family, forgiveness and the importance of finding inner strength.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMinka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller 'Blackwater Lane,' Based on B.A. Paris Novel 'The Breakdown'Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner to Release Debut YA Novel 'Time Out' (Exclusive)'Big Bang Theory' Nearly Starred Marisa Tomei, New Book Reveals (Exclusive) Described as a “redemptive mother-daughter story,” in her memoir Kelly will chronicle her upbringing as the daughter...
Variety

‘My Last Skirt,’ About Irish Woman Who Enlisted in Civil War as Male Soldier, Headed to Screen (EXCLUSIVE)

The remarkable true story of Irish immigrant Jennie Hodgers — who posed as a man to fight for the Union Army during the American Civil War — will be adapted for screen. Arny Granat, a veteran concert promoter turned Tony-winning musical producer, has hired Stephanie Sanditz to pen a feature film script from Lynda Durrant’s book “My Last Skirt: The Story of Jennie Hodgers, Union Soldier.” Granat — whose stage credits include “In The Heights,” “The Color Purple,” “Spamalot,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “History Boys” — has been chasing an adaptation of the story for nearly a decade. Set in the...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Shantaram’ Review: Nuanced Apple TV Drama Gives Charlie Hunnam A Rich Acting Platform

Apple TV just doesn’t seem to care as much as the others about the bottom line. They’re willing to drop a small fortune on shows that simply aren’t designed to break out in a way that would attract a mass audience. Every once in a while, there will be a “Ted Lasso” or a “Severance,” but most of their dramas are very expensive and very under-seen. Watching the strong new drama “Shantaram,” premiering on October 14, it’s hard not to be stunned by the scope of it all, shooting on location with a large cast that’s telling a story that unfolds across multiple subplots. Who is this for? While it would be nice to think that shows that are simply rich in character detail can find an audience, the truth is that there’s no hook here to really grab people and stand out in an increasingly crowded field. And again, it’s a story of a white man finding himself in a non-white country, a tale that has been told often, including just this year in “Tokyo Vice.” Will it be enough that “Shantaram” is well-made television from top to bottom, a character study that’s richly told and nuanced in its detail? The big question is if there’s an audience for that alone in the era of High Concept TV.
