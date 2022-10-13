Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
Ronda Rousey Reveals Idea She Pitched for WWE Extreme Rules That Was Turned Down
Ronda Rousey won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for the second time in her pro wrestling career on Saturday at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan with a referee stoppage while Morgan was in a submission. Rousey discussed the match during a recent YouTube gaming stream.
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
Triple H and Post Malone Shared Backstage Moment at Madison Square Garden
Rapper Post Malone is performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week, and he was joined backstage at Wednesday’s opener by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. As seen in the video below, Triple H...
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
Ronda Rousey Officially Turns Heel, Current Plans for Rousey and Liv Morgan
One of the most prominent stars in WWE is now officially regarded as a villain. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey’s victory against Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules was intended to complete the long-planned heel turn for Rousey. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the past that Rousey...
Alberto Del Rio on If He Would Still Work with AEW Now That Saraya’s There
Alberto Del Rio recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show and discussed his ex-fiancée Saraya’s decision to join AEW. Del Rio had stated his desire to join AEW. He was asked about Saraya joining the company and whether he still wanted to join AEW now that she was there.
Saraya Reveals Who She is Looking Forward to Working With in AEW
AEW star Saraya recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she spoke about who in AEW she is hoping to work with:. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but she’s...
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Gainesville, FL 10/15/22
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. * Veer & Sanga defeated Quincy Elliott & Hank Walker. * Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile) defeated Myles Borne. * Brutus Creed (w/ Julius Creed...
Josh Alexander Opening Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Line-Up
The Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, will do an in-ring promo to kick off tonight’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS. His promo is set to set up the main event. Killer Kelly and Tasha Steelz will face off in the first match of tonight’s show,...
Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
Chris Jericho Discusses Becoming an AEW Locker Room Leader Amidst Backstage Controversy
Chris Jericho has addressed the concerns that have arisen in AEW in recent months. Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and there were conflicts between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The backstage brawl during the All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks was the biggest concern.
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishing the Impact X-Division Title
Frankie Kazarian of AEW has relinquished his Impact X-Division title. As previously stated, Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion last Friday at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Kazarian has now revealed that he is exercising “Option C,” which will allow him to earn a World Title shot by giving up his current title.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/10/22) – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY – 11,223 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/12/22) – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – 7,394 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/14/22) – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA – 6,395 sold. AEW Rampage (10/14/22) – Coca-Cola...
Latest Update on Adam Cole’s AEW Status
It has been several months since fans last witnessed Adam Cole competing inside of the ring, and it appears that they will have to have to wait even longer. Since making his debut in AEW at the September 2021 All Out pay-per-view, Cole has been pushed a leading star in the company.
Video: Watch NWA USA (10/15/22) – S4E6
NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “Five current NWA champions will be in action on this jam-packed episode of NWA USA!. The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty...
