ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Anderson leads Sabres in 4-1 season-opening win over Ottawa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson showed he’s still capable of making numerous clutch saves. The Buffalo Sabres' 41-year-old goalie also isn’t bad at cracking a few jokes between periods, either. Anderson opened his 20th NHL season getting the last laugh by stopping 35 shots in a...
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Mayfield and Salo score twice, Islanders defeat Ducks 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Saturday night for their first win of the season. Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and...
ELMONT, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Lafferty's 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. “Just kind of good bounces,” Lafferty said. “Right place,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle

Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a...
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy