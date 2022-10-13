Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Anderson leads Sabres in 4-1 season-opening win over Ottawa
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson showed he’s still capable of making numerous clutch saves. The Buffalo Sabres' 41-year-old goalie also isn’t bad at cracking a few jokes between periods, either. Anderson opened his 20th NHL season getting the last laugh by stopping 35 shots in a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield and Salo score twice, Islanders defeat Ducks 7-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Saturday night for their first win of the season. Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lafferty's 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. “Just kind of good bounces,” Lafferty said. “Right place,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and his St. Louis teammates were itching to finally get out on the ice. Once they did, they made the most of the opportunity.
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social...
Citrus County Chronicle
Marchessault scores 2, Golden Knights beat Kraken 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore also scored to help the Golden Knights win their third straight to open the season. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots in his first start.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
