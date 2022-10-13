Read full article on original website
Bruins host the Panthers after Greer's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (2-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (2-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers after A.J. Greer scored two goals in the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Boston went 17-8-1 in Atlantic Division play and had...
Capitals and Canucks meet in out-of-conference matchup
Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (1-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup. Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals had an 18.4%...
Canadiens host the Penguins in Eastern Conference action
Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice in Eastern Conference play. Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and an 11-26-4 record at home last season. The Canadiens had...
Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup
Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup. Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple...
Stars host the Jets after Hintz's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0-0, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and went 14-8-4...
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
Toronto012—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 1 (Giroux, Sanderson), 9:09 (pp). Second Period_2, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Jarnkrok, Muzzin), 19:43. Third Period_3, Toronto, Nylander 2 (Matthews, Tavares), 13:24 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (DeBrincat, Chabot), 14:49. 5, Toronto, Holl 1 (Bunting, Marner), 18:05. Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-7-9_27. Toronto 13-11-8_32. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa...
Detroit Red Wings book excerpt: The men who buried the Dead Wings
Excerpt from “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft “ by Helene St. James The 1983 draft brought life back to the Red Wings. It marked a turning point after a decade of poor talent development and poorer finishes in the standings, distancing the club from the dismal days of the 1970s, when the team was so awful it spurred the sobriquet the “Dead Wings.” It yielded The Captain...
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton120—3 First Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Coleman, Stone), 1:13. 2, Edmonton, Ceci 1 (Yamamoto, Draisaitl), 3:18. 3, Calgary, Stone 1 (Rooney), 4:34. 4, Calgary, Kadri 1 (Stone), 7:41 (pp). 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Kadri, Dube), 10:18. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 4 (Draisaitl, Kane), 10:46 (pp). 7, Edmonton, McLeod 1...
Washington 3, Montreal 1
Washington030—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Orlov, WSH (Tripping), 11:05. Second Period_1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Xhekaj, Caufield), 2:01. 2, Washington, Sheary 2 (Jensen, van Riemsdyk), 9:02. 3, Washington, Mantha 2 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 11:43. 4, Washington, Oshie 1 (Ovechkin, Strome), 15:20 (pp). Penalties_Sheary, WSH (Tripping), 6:46; Hoffman, MTL (Slashing), 14:06; Xhekaj, MTL (Slashing), 16:03.
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh114—6 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 4 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:10 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 17:00. Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Heinen 1 (Zucker, Carter), 4:11 (pp). Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 2 (Crosby, Letang), 2:28. 5, Pittsburgh, Carter 1 (Joseph, Kapanen), 3:50. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 2 (Malkin, Crosby), 13:31...
Detroit 5, New Jersey 2
New Jersey110—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Siegenthaler, Bratt), 4:45. Second Period_2, Detroit, Chiarot 1 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 1:30. 3, Detroit, Vrana 1 (Chiarot, Raymond), 4:34. 4, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hamilton, Zetterlund), 4:44. 5, Detroit, Perron 1 (Vrana, Maatta), 17:02. 6, Detroit, Larkin 1 (Copp, Hronek), 19:59. Third...
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
St. Louis113—5 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug), 5:05 (pp). Penalties_Sillinger, CBJ (Holding), 4:47. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Thomas, Faulk), 1:04. 3, Columbus, Nyquist 2 (Gaudreau, Gudbranson), 2:21. 4, Columbus, Kuraly 1 (Olivier, Robinson), 2:39. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ (Slashing), 3:41; Mikkola, STL (Holding), 11:45. Third Period_5, St....
Chicago 5, San Jose 2
San Jose200—2 First Period_1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Second Period_3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Third Period_6, Chicago, Raddysh 1 (T.Johnson),...
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6
Minnesota222—6 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kempe 2 (Fiala, Anderson), 4:28. 2, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2 (Byfield, Iafallo), 8:55. 3, Los Angeles, Doughty 1 (Fiala, Kopitar), 11:13 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Middleton 1 (Boldy, Spurgeon), 12:57. 5, Minnesota, Foligno 1 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 16:43. 6, Los Angeles, Iafallo 2 (Roy, Vilardi), 18:28. Penalties_Kaprizov, MIN (Tripping), 1:47; Rossi, MIN (Hooking), 9:23; Brodin, MIN (Delay of Game), 18:56.
