Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bearcats upset Santa Ynez, Greyhounds win again
– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats football team upset the Santa Ynez Pirates 21-16 Friday night in Santa Barbara County. The Bearcats started slowly, but pulled ahead late in the game and beat the Pirates on their home field. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2...
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The San Luis Obispo High School football team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Lompoc Record
Gabe Evans continues to make an impact for Nipomo
When he was asked what his favorite part about playing football is, Nipomo senior Gabe Evans was succinct. "I love hitting people," the running back-linebacker said. Evans did plenty of that in a recent Mountain League game. The Titans lost 30-21 to Santa Ynez at home to drop to 0-7, 0-4, but Evans literally made his impact felt.
4 presidents have led Cal Poly over past century. Here’s how they helped university grow
Cal Poly President Warren Baker, who died recently, was among the leaders who oversaw massive changes at the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Daily Nexus
Three hours with Isla Vista’s native son: Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl
The warm, laid-back atmosphere of UC Santa Barbara was captured last week by university alumnus and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at his second night performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson and the Meet the Moonlight Tour, accompanied by Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, landed in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4 and 5. Fans across Southern California flocked to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a taste of the soft-rock and acoustic goodness. Every seat was filled, and the pit was packed with college students, married couples, first dates, best friends and families. Environmental awareness T-shirts and surf-branded clothing speckled the crowd. Kids with noise-softening headphones sat on fathers’ shoulders, and family friends sang with arms around each other. A man and his guitar, strumming to UCSB-rooted lyrics, were on stage. No one was pushing, no one was shoving — just swaying to the music.
RELATED PEOPLE
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center
Students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District present their 'Pumpkins on the Farm' sale to the community after growing thousands of pumpkins at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm. The post Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 03, 2022. 12:50— Michael Robert...
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year. This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vinography.com
Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles
One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $570,235. The average price per square foot ended up at $358.
Lompoc Record
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications now through Jan. 15
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year on Saturday. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 2,749 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Comments / 0