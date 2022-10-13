Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
WILX-TV
East Lansing seeks public input on Valley Court Park renovations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in East Lansing are looking for the public’s input on what changes should be done at Valley Court Park. The city was awarded $1 million from the Michigan Economic Development Association in June. The money will be used for upgrades and renovations at the park, including a new pavilion, restrooms and storage.
WILX-TV
Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K for fundraiser. Friday was Pie Day at Murphy Elementary School in Haslett. Through Fun Run and several other events, students successfully raised over $21,000 surpassing their goal to support their Parent...
WILX-TV
Trunk or treat with animals and Cascades Humane Society
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cascade Humane Society (CHS) is hosting its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 20. This event is the perfect opportunity for families to get out and have fun by visiting multiple trunks for candy, many activities for kids, cider and donuts, food trucks, pony rides, a petting zoo, and adoptable animals.
Comments / 0