PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO