Oil Protesters Arrested After Tossing Tomato Soup at Van Gogh Painting

Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before gluing their hands to the wall.
