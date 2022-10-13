Read full article on original website
Lucas McCain
2d ago
Fake News. Abbott is leading in all polls, some by more than 10 points. Go to RealClearPolitics to get the facts. Tap on Elections 2022
Reply
3
Related
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
How to vote by mail in Texas
With elections just around the corner, some are considering other options of voting as opposed to heading to the polls.
Mother's Against Greg Abbott Make a Viral Video Attacking Governor Abbott
A new ad surfaces on Twitter and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third re-election as governor. The election is on November 8 as he faces Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
fox7austin.com
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
CBS Austin
Hemp industry booming, Texas official educates Honduran elected officials
It's no surprise Texas has a problem with a migrants crossing the border, to the point Texas' Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller met with Honduran elected officials to educate them on a growing industry. Miller says, "Texas is kind of looked to as the leader in hemp production now, even though...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu
True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
Who’s running for Texas’ top accountant in November?
In the upcoming November election, Texas voters will have three choices for who they want to manage the state’s finances as Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Texas cities
Whether you are new to Texas or just visiting, pronouncing city names across the state can be confusing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Following the Money Trail
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the dollar amounts Texas candidates are raising and spending on campaigns, the frustrations over redistricting in Houston City Council, the new allegations against Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, and Kacey Musgraves’ in-concert dig at Ted Cruz, among other stories.
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
KSAT 12
Bill to decriminalize use of fentanyl test strips and reduce deaths may be revisited in next legislative session
SAN ANTONIO – A state lawmaker who introduced a bill to make fentanyl test strips legal to save lives says the issue should be revisited during the upcoming legislative session. This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that 120,600 fentanyl test strips were distributed to organizations across...
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas
I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Texas escaped inmate added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s list
The Texas Department of Public Safety updated its Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List on Friday and added 37-year-old prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the list.
mynwmo.com
Killer of Pregnant Texas Woman Wanted to Be Put to Death!
(Associated Press) — NEW BOSTON, TX On Wednesday, prosecutors in the state of Texas asked a jury to put a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking the woman’s unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock and taking...
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Comments / 5