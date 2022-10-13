ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Brand-New Group Debuts! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
 3 days ago
Michael Becker / FOX

SPOILER ALERT! This week's episode of The Masked Singer did not air in its usual timeslot in the U.S. due to a delayed MLB postseason game. However, the episode did air in Canada, and will be available on Hulu and FOXNOW starting Thursday, October 13. Please do not proceed unless you wish to know who was eliminated.

While The Masked Singer season 8 is already a month old, this week's episode saw things starting over in a way. That's because, with the new format, the slate was wiped clean. Three new masks came to the stage, with one surviving to hopefully join Harp in the finale. By the end of the episode, we were left to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.

Check out more information on tonight's Andrew Lloyd Webber Night episode below to find out who was unmasked.

Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer tonight?

Maize was the first to get shucked, going out singing "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Then the Mermaid got all washed up, losing the Battle Royale of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita.

Who is Maize on The Masked Singer?

After Maize was eliminated, he was unmasked and revealed to be comedian and actor best known for his role in Sex and the City Mario Cantone.

Who is Mermaid on The Masked Singer?

After Mermaid was eliminated, she was unmasked and revealed to be legendary singer of "I Will Survive" Gloria Gaynor.

Was there a guest judge on The Masked Singer tonight?

Yes! As is fitting for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, the EGOT winner and legendary composer served as a guest judge to see the celebs take on his work.

Who's left in the game of The Masked Singer season 8?

–Avocado

–Beetle

–Bride

–Gopher

–Harp

–Lambs

–Milkshake

–Robo Girl

–Scarecrow

–Sir Bug a Boo

–Snowstorm

–Venus Fly Trap

–Walrus

Next, here's everything you need to know about this season of Dancing with the Stars.

