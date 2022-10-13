76ers vs. Hornets: What Stood Out in Sixers’ Finale?

The Sixers concluded their preseason with another win against the Hornets.

Following a victory on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home to the Wells Fargo Center to host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s matchup served as the Sixers’ preseason finale. After winning three straight while shorthanded in two matchups, the 76ers got their entire starting core back on the court against Charlotte.

Before the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned he hoped to keep the starters in for at least a half of action — essentially allowing the game to become a dress rehearsal for the Sixers before their season opener next week against the Boston Celtics .

Rivers stuck to his word and trotted out his starters for around three quarters of action. The Sixers wrapped up the night with a 99-94 victory over Charlotte. With that win, they leave the preseason with an undefeated record of 4-0.

Here’s what stood out in Wednesday’s finale:

Last Impressions of the Starters

Doc Rivers decided to roll out the Sixers’ starting five on Wednesday night before their official season opener. While it was a bold move, it was a necessary one as the Sixers’ entire starting five played just one game together this preseason.

Embiid, who played in his second game this preseason, reminded everybody just how good he is. In 23 minutes of action, he knocked down eight of his 17 shots from the field for a team-high of 19 points.

The ten-time All-Star James Harden had his most productive night yet as he collected 17 points in 27 minutes. Harden’s three-point shot was sharp as he knocked down 50 percent of his shots off eight attempts.

There will be growing pains for the lineup at the start, but the Sixers are certainly in good hands with their starters as long as everybody can stay healthy.

The Spark Off the Bench

The Sixers have had a good problem behind Joel Embiid as the backup five competition between Montrezl Harrell , and Paul Reed has been a tight battle throughout the offseason.

On Wednesday night, Harrell returned to the lineup after dealing with a minor injury and offered the Sixers a huge spark off the bench. In 15 minutes, Harrell went 5-8 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe to collect 14 points. He also came down with six rebounds and kept fouls at a minimum.

Harrell looks like a reliable option to have to play behind Embiid, but Doc Rivers made it clear after the game that Reed will get looks during the regular season as well. Wednesday night just happened to be an opportunity for Harrell to be the Sixers’ spark.

Many believe that Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey are in a two-man battle for Philadelphia’s final roster spot. Considering Bassey hasn’t played since last Monday’s preseason debut in Brooklyn, while Isaiah Joe picked up minutes on the road this week, it seemed Joe is on a path to beat out Bassey for the final spot.

But neither player picked up minutes on Monday night. Instead, Doc Rivers gave players such as Michael Foster, Julian Champagnie , and Charlie Brown Jr. the nod once again. After the game, Rivers claimed that a logjam at the center position and a crowded group of guards made it hard to give the two youngsters minutes on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, that will make it difficult for Joe and Bassey to leave the Sixers’ front office with a positive last impression before tough roster decisions are made.

