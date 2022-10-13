Read full article on original website
Related
GV Wire
Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.
In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
GV Wire
Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao
When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it. At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information […]
sjvsun.com
Some Merced Co. voters received incorrect ballots. County officials probing how many.
Voters in three Merced County communities received ballots listing contests they were ineligible to vote for and omitting others. Incorrect ballots being mailed to voters have become part of the growing pains of California’s sudden move in 2020 to all-mail balloting. A candidate for the District 4 seat on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Merced County residents getting incorrect races on mail-in ballots
If you've received your mail-in ballot and live in Merced County, you'll want to check it closely. Some communities are receiving ballots with races based on outdated district maps.
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
GV Wire
State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone
State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
sjvsun.com
Fresno lawmakers approve return to zoning rules for some of southwest warehouse district – but a new fight looms.
A thorny, make-or-break zoning issue surrounding some of Fresno’s largest industrial firms reached a partial, if incomplete settlement at Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting. A 92 acre area between E. Vine Ave. to the north, Highway 41 to the east, S. Elm Ave. to the west and E....
RELATED PEOPLE
kion546.com
Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
GV Wire
Vacant for 50 Years, Bank of Italy Building Could Rise Again
Could an iconic downtown Fresno building, vacant for 50 years, find new life?. Several elected leaders, highlighted by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, held a news conference Friday morning touting $88 million in federal funds for Central Valley agriculture programs. The location was the Bank of Italy building at the corners...
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada: Looking Back 110 years
In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
Editor’s note: Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have clarified that the distance rappelled was more than 400 feet. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
Housing Watch: Granville Homes having year-end sales event
During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.
Funeral services held for Merced County family who was kidnapped, killed
The funeral services for four Merced County family members who were kidnapped and killed was held in Turlock Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog on motorcycle leads to seizure of gun, meth, mushrooms in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop on a motorcycle rider whose dog was unsecured on the back of the bike led to the arrest of a 58-year-old on numerous felonies, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies say they conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley […]
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Waylon and Willie
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (LRRF) is pleased to present our newest superstars, now available for adoption! You might remember these boys as part of the Highway Men, young superstars blazing a trail in country music. They are good ol’ country boys looking for a good place to sing their songs and enjoy their fans and supporters. They are the one and only Waylon & Willie!
Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
Comments / 2