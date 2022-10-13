ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

GV Wire

Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.

In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao

When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it. At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Madera County, CA
GV Wire

State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone

State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
FRESNO, CA
kion546.com

Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Vacant for 50 Years, Bank of Italy Building Could Rise Again

Could an iconic downtown Fresno building, vacant for 50 years, find new life?. Several elected leaders, highlighted by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, held a news conference Friday morning touting $88 million in federal funds for Central Valley agriculture programs. The location was the Bank of Italy building at the corners...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Planada: Looking Back 110 years

In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
PLANADA, CA
KGET

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

Editor’s note: Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have clarified that the distance rappelled was more than 400 feet. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Waylon and Willie

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (LRRF) is pleased to present our newest superstars, now available for adoption! You might remember these boys as part of the Highway Men, young superstars blazing a trail in country music. They are good ol’ country boys looking for a good place to sing their songs and enjoy their fans and supporters. They are the one and only Waylon & Willie!
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Los Tigres del Norte performing in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Grammy award-winning band, Los Tigres del Norte, is coming to Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre this November. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale here. According to the band’s official website, Los Tigres del Norte have achieved worldwide success by becoming the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
FRESNO, CA

