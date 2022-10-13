Read full article on original website
Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
Violence prompts Sen. Hurtado to send letter to Attorney Gen. requesting extra police
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:18 p.m.) Cesar Chavez football's game at Taft on Friday has been cancelled, according to school officials. At the city of McFarland's most recent council meeting, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) made an appearance to extend her help and support to the council and community, after threats of recent violence in Kern County cancelled all athletic events in some areas this week for safety concerns.
23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down to take place at Stramler Park
The organizers of the 23rd Kern County Veterans Stand Down are expecting hundreds of local military men, women, and families to join them at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th.
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Hall Ambulance EMT retires after 50 years: Ed Smith’s employee number is 2
Ed Smith first joined Hall Ambulance in May of 1972 after listening to Harvey Hall give a presentation during an advanced first aid class at Bakersfield College.
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
Trial postponed until January for adoptive parents of California City brothers
A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a trial date Friday of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers until January because their defense attorneys have yet to receive thousands of pages of evidence to review them. Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a...
Northern Kern County schools cancel after-school activities in response to spate of violence
Officials from three school districts in northern Kern County have canceled or relocated after-school activities and athletics this week in response to a spate of recent gang-related violence in the region. McFarland Unified, Delano Joint Union High and Wasco Union High have all canceled athletics and other activities this week...
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
MICHAEL TURNIPSEED: Measure K is critically needed
This November, Kern County's unincorporated area voters have a consequential decision to make. A decision that will set a course for our county’s future, prosperity and quality of life. The Kern County Taxpayers Association joins with other community organizations across Kern County in support of Measure K, the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety Vital Services/Local Control Measure.
Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Lake Isabella
Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after they found a man with gunshot wounds in Lake Isabella.
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
Road closures coming up around Bakersfield
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program have announced multiple road closures around Bakersfield for this weekend and into next week.
Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
