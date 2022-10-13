KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:18 p.m.) Cesar Chavez football's game at Taft on Friday has been cancelled, according to school officials. At the city of McFarland's most recent council meeting, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) made an appearance to extend her help and support to the council and community, after threats of recent violence in Kern County cancelled all athletic events in some areas this week for safety concerns.

