Kern County, CA

GV Wire

Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fear in Kern County after string of shootings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Violence prompts Sen. Hurtado to send letter to Attorney Gen. requesting extra police

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:18 p.m.) Cesar Chavez football's game at Taft on Friday has been cancelled, according to school officials. At the city of McFarland's most recent council meeting, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) made an appearance to extend her help and support to the council and community, after threats of recent violence in Kern County cancelled all athletic events in some areas this week for safety concerns.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
#Election Local#Republicans#Kern Co#Supervisorial#House#Gop
Bakersfield Californian

MICHAEL TURNIPSEED: Measure K is critically needed

This November, Kern County's unincorporated area voters have a consequential decision to make. A decision that will set a course for our county’s future, prosperity and quality of life. The Kern County Taxpayers Association joins with other community organizations across Kern County in support of Measure K, the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety Vital Services/Local Control Measure.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Higher Grilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

