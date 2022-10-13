ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Design changes proposed for Hanford's Heroes Park detailed at meetings

At an informational meeting at the Longfield Center on Oct. 6, Hanford city staff outlined some of the changes to the placement and design of the future Heroes Park location. More information was available Oct. 11, during the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where Parks Director Brad Albert and Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner answered questions during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems

Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
HANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
Kings County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Kings County, CA
thesungazette.com

Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Lawsuits#Tulare Lake#Kings Co#Sandridge Partners#District 4
sjvsun.com

Valero, Harness square off for northern Tulare Co. Supervisorial seat

Tulare County District 4 Supervisor Eddie Valero narrowly missed out on winning reelection outright in the June primary. Valero, who was first elected in 2018 and owns an educational consulting business, snagged more than 45 percent of the vote. His opponent, Scott Harness, came in second with 27 percent. Harness...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.

In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao

When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy