Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Design changes proposed for Hanford's Heroes Park detailed at meetings
At an informational meeting at the Longfield Center on Oct. 6, Hanford city staff outlined some of the changes to the placement and design of the future Heroes Park location. More information was available Oct. 11, during the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where Parks Director Brad Albert and Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner answered questions during public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
sjvsun.com
National media kick off ‘Running Out of Water’ season with vignette of Valley community on the brink
California’s devastating drought is bringing on a wave of familiar, if entirely unwelcome, misery to communities up and down the Golden State. And, while literal floodgates are useless in these situations, the state’s drought is opening the media floodgates to any angle on the subject. Enter The Washington...
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Hanford that sold for $531,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $364,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $206.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sjvsun.com
Fresno lawmakers approve return to zoning rules for some of southwest warehouse district – but a new fight looms.
A thorny, make-or-break zoning issue surrounding some of Fresno’s largest industrial firms reached a partial, if incomplete settlement at Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting. A 92 acre area between E. Vine Ave. to the north, Highway 41 to the east, S. Elm Ave. to the west and E....
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sjvsun.com
Valero, Harness square off for northern Tulare Co. Supervisorial seat
Tulare County District 4 Supervisor Eddie Valero narrowly missed out on winning reelection outright in the June primary. Valero, who was first elected in 2018 and owns an educational consulting business, snagged more than 45 percent of the vote. His opponent, Scott Harness, came in second with 27 percent. Harness...
GV Wire
Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.
In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
rtands.com
Watch: Drone footage of second high-speed rail overpass finished in the last month in Calif.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation—the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is located along Kent Avenue west of S.R. 43...
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting investigation closes northbound Highway 99 Fresno Street off-ramp
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a local Chevron gas station reporting he had been shot Wednesday morning.
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found.
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
GV Wire
Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao
When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
californiaglobe.com
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
Comments / 4