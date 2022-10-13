‘No Turn on Red’ signals added for street crossing safety in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The town of Davidson has made some safety changes to its downtown area to keep people safe as they cross the street.

Last summer, the town created its Pedestrian Safety Task Force after a 64-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Main Street.

Since then, the town has implemented some safety recommendations from the task force.

“We’re a college town, and pedestrian safety is just in our DNA,” said Town of Davidson Project Manager Doug Wright.

Wright says the town has had three pedestrian fatalities and several other pedestrian-involved accidents in the past five years.

“Obviously, there’s a speed limit. But if people don’t obey it, then there’s a possibility that someone could get run over,” said Davidson College student Jade Granda.

Over the past couple of years, the town has invested more than one million dollars in improving pedestrian safety downtown. Some of that money has gone towards flashing pedestrian lights at crosswalks and hybrid beacons at the Griffith Street roundabouts that are set to be complete in November.

“I’ve also noticed how they’re bright. They have light, and they’re bright, which is very helpful,” said Granda.

The latest safety addition has been three LED ‘No Turn on Red’ signals at three busy intersections: Main Street and Griffith Street, Main Street and Concord Road, and Main Street and Chairman Blake Lane.

“Our downtown area is a very vibrant downtown, and there’s a lot of things going on. A lot of things competing for drivers’ and pedestrians’ attention,” said Wright.

Those who frequent downtown, like Good Drip Coffee employee Hannah Rodriguez, say the new measures are a step in the right direction, but they’ll still take the necessary precautions when crossing Main Street.

“I’m always a little untrustworthy of cars just because you never know. Some people are texting, or they’re just not paying attention,” said Rodriguez.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.