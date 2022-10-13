Read full article on original website
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons.
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. San Diego can clinch its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 1998 with one more win on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove pitches for his hometown Padres, and Tyler Anderson starts for the NL West champions. With Snell working 5 1/3 innings and Josh Hader finishing a scoreless performance by San Diego’s bullpen, the 111-win Dodgers were pushed to the brink of a massive disappointment. Los Angeles went 14-5 against San Diego in the regular season.
Three Big Questions for the Bucks This Season
Is Khris Middleton’s health a concern? Will Giannis prove to be the best player in the NBA? Here’s what the Bucks are facing this season.
NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor
NBA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta, the league announced Saturday. The 56-year-old former shot-blocking superstar is “in great spirits,” a statement from the NBA on behalf of his family reads. “He is receiving the best care...
AP source: Warriors, Poole finalizing $140M, 4-year deal
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement. Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. Poole was punched by Warriors teammate Draymond Green during an altercation in practice on Oct. 5. Green took a few days away from the team and returned this week.
