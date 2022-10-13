ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap

Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15

Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)

Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
Dunn, Elliott run wild as undefeated Mountain Lakes tops Boonton - Football photos

Seniors Nico Dunn and Jimmy Elliott ran for two touchdowns apiece as Mountain Lakes rolled to a 34-0 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Elliott opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run with 7:31 left in the first quarter. Just 2:01 later, Dunn made it 14-0 in favor of Mountain Lakes (7-0) with a 32-yard TD. Dunn later added a 65-yard TD in the second quarter and Elliott an 88-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Ian Redzepagic added a 60-yard TD run to cap off the scoring.
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

