Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Related
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap
Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15
Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
Field hockey recap: Morris County Tournament semifinals, Oct. 15
Kelsea Lee set up Natalie Duke for the game’s only goal as second-seeded Chatham defeated third-seeded Randolph in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament Saturday in Chatham, 1-0. Mackenzie Wilson made two saves in the cage for the shutout as the Cougars improved to 9-1-1 with their fourth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Field hockey recap: Harding’s four goals lift Newton to victory over Morristown
Kaitlyn Harding netted four goals to power Newton to a 5-1 victory over Morristown Saturday in Morristown. Jaclyn Vena also scored for the Braves (7-5-1) who have won their last two games. Gianna Carchia added two assists. Corynn Horton had the goal for the Colonials (4-7-1) who have gone five...
North Plainfield over Piscataway - Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament field hockey play-in round
Naylani DeValle and Shirley Supe Gonzalez found the back of the net in the shootout as ninth-seeded North Plainfield outlasted eighth-seeded Piscataway 1-0 in Piscataway. Rachel Chavez made a game-high 16 saves while Madison Wassuta added three of her own on the other side. The game would see regulation and...
Field Hockey: West Essex defeats Montclair to capture Essex County title
Adelaide Minnella scored four goals to lead top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past second-seeded Montclair 8-0 in the final round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Sophia Sisco also came up big, scoring a goal to go along with four assists. Cielle McInerney...
No. 19 Hunterdon Central over Delaware Valley - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tourney - 1/4 ‘s
Reagan Schubach led with two goals as second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won 4-1, over seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (10-3) will host third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Lexi Dendis added a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pompton Lakes edges Lakeland - Field hockey - Passaic County Tournament - Semifinal
Olivia Donza and Krista Lilienthal each found the net as third-seeded Pompton Lakes won, 2-1, over second-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament in Wanaque. Pompton Lakes (13-2) will play top-seeded West Milford in the final at Wayne Hills on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Bridget Leahy...
Cross-country: Ridgewood sweeps, Allen and Decambre win Bergen County Group titles
Christina Allen of River Dell and Dylan Decambre of Bergen Tech earned the individual titles and Ridgewood swept the team titles at the Bergen Group Championships at Darlington Park in Mahwah. Allen covered the 5-K course in 18:31.62 and was followed by runner-up Leanna Johnson of Lodi Immaculate in 18:48.23...
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup semifinal round, Oct. 15
Cleff Alexis finished with one goal and one assist as second-seeded Elizabeth, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Gov. Livingston 4-0 in Elizabeth. Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles and Raudel Ruiz added goals for Elizabeth (11-4), who got off to a hot start. Gov. Livingston (11-3-1) could not find the back...
Mercer County Tournament- Lower Bracket girls soccer first round, Oct. 15
Junior Maddie Brogan scored twice as Lawrenceville held off West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament - Lower Bracket in Lawrenceville. Lawrenceville will next visit Notre Dame in the semifinal on Monday. Senior Maddie Rygh assisted on both of Brogan’s goals for Lawrenceville (3-4-2)...
Dunn, Elliott run wild as undefeated Mountain Lakes tops Boonton - Football photos
Seniors Nico Dunn and Jimmy Elliott ran for two touchdowns apiece as Mountain Lakes rolled to a 34-0 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Elliott opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run with 7:31 left in the first quarter. Just 2:01 later, Dunn made it 14-0 in favor of Mountain Lakes (7-0) with a 32-yard TD. Dunn later added a 65-yard TD in the second quarter and Elliott an 88-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Ian Redzepagic added a 60-yard TD run to cap off the scoring.
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 15
Gabby Mellet netted a pair of goals to lead seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a 3-1 win over second-seeded Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the quarterfinals of the Shore Conference Tournament in Red Bank. Kyleigh Cilento had a goal and an assist for Point...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Boys soccer recap: Wood-Ridge topples Bogota for its third consecutive victory
Remy Ottevaere, Salvatore Catanzaro and Jordan Cano-Alzate scored the goals that allowed Wood-Ridge to escape with a 3-2 victory over Bogota Saturday in Wood-Ridge. Brian Harasek and Andres Rubio had assists for the Blue Devils (7-6-2), winners of three in a row. Edwin Suquinagua and Elian Pion had the goals...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0