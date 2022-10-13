ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes

ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosting 3rd Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique is hosting the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, taking place at 12 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct 29. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique in downtown Jonesborough, and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program

KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming

Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County eyeing development district

The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday

ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day

WF Stables will be hosting their Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough is hosting their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Fun Day, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView

KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting and voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. The Council also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Organizers make changes to People Loving People Thanksgiving dinner

ROGERSVILLE — People Loving People will partner with Of One Accord Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute 750 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need. PLP normally hosts a holiday dinner, but due to circumstances including inflation and the unavailability of needed items, the organization decided to hand out meals instead.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman

CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU to host Bands of America event

East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Casino reports $14 million in revenue for September

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $14 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in September, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release on Friday. The AGR roughly matched what the temporary casino reported in August and more than the $12 million...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
BRISTOL, TN

