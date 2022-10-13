Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes
ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Oct. 16-22)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique hosting 3rd Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade
Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique is hosting the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, taking place at 12 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct 29. The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique in downtown Jonesborough, and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City officials, community stakeholders hear results from study on addressing homelessness in the region
Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region. City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that's something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program
KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
The Langston Centre: Promoting excellence and education for generations
The Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City is one of the city’s wealthiest resources when it comes to Black History and community outreach, but it is a gem that many residents may not know about. The Langston Centre, the multicultural center which was once the only high school for...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County eyeing development district
The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
Kingsport Times-News
"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day
WF Stables will be hosting their Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough is hosting their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Fun Day, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting and voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. The Council also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Mara Menzies showcases the traditions of Kenya and Scotland in Jonesborough
The next-to-last performer of the 2022 Storytelling Live! season will be Mara Menzies, who will offer daily matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center in the coming week. Traveling to Jonesborough from her home in Kenya, Menzies was raised in Africa until she turned 13, when she moved to Edinburgh,...
Kingsport Times-News
Organizers make changes to People Loving People Thanksgiving dinner
ROGERSVILLE — People Loving People will partner with Of One Accord Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute 750 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need. PLP normally hosts a holiday dinner, but due to circumstances including inflation and the unavailability of needed items, the organization decided to hand out meals instead.
Kingsport Times-News
Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman
CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to host Bands of America event
East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Casino reports $14 million in revenue for September
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $14 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in September, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release on Friday. The AGR roughly matched what the temporary casino reported in August and more than the $12 million...
Kingsport Times-News
'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
Comments / 0