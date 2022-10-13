Read full article on original website
WBOY
Mountaineers convincingly win West Virginia State Games
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. WVU combined to win all 16 events on...
WBOY
Resilient WVU tops Chicago State in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia volleyball is back in the win column after sweeping Chicago State at home, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. WVU’s victory snaps a six-game losing streak as the Mountaineers (7-12, 0-6 Big 12) take a one-game pause from their conference schedule. They demonstrated resiliency and consistency in the victory, two things coach Reed Sunahara had expressed a desire to see during the team’s skid.
smokingmusket.com
What I Think After An Old Fashioned Shootout On Thursday
What a game by both teams but what a game for the defense. It has been a long time since we’ve seen the Mountaineers get into a shootout and come out victorious. The Mountaineers were down both their best blocking tight end in Mike O’Laughlin and in their best running back, CJ Donaldson. No matter, the Mountaineers showed out and showed up on Thursday night.
voiceofmotown.com
The Powers That Be at West Virginia Still Believe in Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While Neal Brown has fairly faced criticism for his performance as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, it seems that the two people that matter the most in regards to his future, director of athletics Shane Lyons and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, both still believe in Neal Brown and the direction of the football program.
WBOY
WVU volleyball returns home to face Chicago State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Chicago State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 15. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of...
WBOY
No. 2 Kentucky visits WVU to put unbeaten record on the line
Hot Mountaineers take shot at first-place Wildcats in SBC action. West Virginia men’s soccer has a newfound confidence, but it will get tested on Saturday when the Mountaineers (4-6-2, 1-1-2 SBC) host No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-3, 3-0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WBOY
What we learned from Friday’s Gold-Blue Debut
Two weeks still remain before WVU men’s basketball competes against another team in front of a crowd, but the team got in some competition in the presence of the Mountaineer faithful. After the carpet was rolled out and the players and coaches were introduced, Bob Huggins set the stage...
WBOY
West Virginia Meets UTEP, Air Force in Colorado Springs￼
The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team gets set for a two-match road trip this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to compete against No. 2 Air Force and No. 19 UTEP from Oct. 15-16, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Mountaineers (2-0,...
WBOY
Quinerly, Smith and Watson Set for Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson, along with coach Dawn Plitzuweit, will represent the West Virginia University women’s basketball team at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40
Baylor has never won in Morgantown, and Mountaineer Nation reminded them. Sing along to Country Roads with 45,293 fans after tonight's victory!
voiceofmotown.com
Same Mountaineers, Same Easily Avoidable Mistakes
West Virginia goes into halftime trailing the Baylor Bears, 24-17. I tell you guys, it’s getting downright hard to watch. Not only does this defense have more holes than Swiss cheese, but the offense continues to shoot themselves in the foot. The Mountaineers CONTINUE to make the same mistakes...
WBOY
WVU Wins Penn State National Open
The West Virginia University cross country team took first place at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, at Blue and White Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 14. The team finished with 65 points. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe earned first place in the 6k with a time of...
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
SportsZone Highlights: Morgantown at Parkersburg South
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Parkersburg South (6-1) defeated Morgantown (4-3) in overtime by a final score of 44-41. Next week, Morgantown will take on John Marshall.
Daily Athenaeum
Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend
This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
WBOY
Stories of the Week: October 9 through October 15
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed in a head-on collision along Interstate 79 in Lewis County. A judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for his role in a woman’s 2020 overdose death.
WVNews
Braxton County man, 71, dies in Interstate 79 crash Thursday in southern Lewis County, West Virginia
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Braxton County man was killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 79 in southern Lewis County, West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy said in a news release on Friday. Harry Dean was pronounced dead at the scene of the early afternoon...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
