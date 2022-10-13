ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Society
Clark County, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8newsnow.com

Pot lounge application payments delayed

Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight …. Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer. Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Crash causes delays on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Social Services#The Las Vegas Strip#Commission
Fox5 KVVU

BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip

Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior gun-related conviction. The man accused of killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer had a previous gun-related arrest two years ago, according to court records. The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy