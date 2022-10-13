Read full article on original website
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
8newsnow.com
CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations
A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas officer killed on the job remembered as ‘super human being’
Officer Truong Thai, a 23-year veteran of the department, died after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance on Thursday. He was a longtime youth volleyball coach, friends said. Las Vegas officer killed on the job remembered as …. Officer Truong Thai, a 23-year veteran of the department,...
North Las Vegas police search for endangered man
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Patterson is Black, 5’11, 245 lbs, bald, and has brown eyes.
8newsnow.com
Pot lounge application payments delayed
Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight …. Las Vegas community comes together for candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer. Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. Crash causes delays on...
8newsnow.com
Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty
One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family are honoring his memory. Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed …. One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family...
Fox5 KVVU
New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are eager and dedicated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Las Vegas coffee shop is proud to train and hire workers of all abilities, fulfilling a need in Las Vegas to help those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay. Dig It! Coffee recently opened up off Casino Center Drive at...
Fox5 KVVU
BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect accused of killing Las Vegas police officer had prior gun-related conviction. The man accused of killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer had a previous gun-related arrest two years ago, according to court records. The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was...
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
Rent crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured in front of Dotty’s casino
Two people suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday outside of Dotty's casino at Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
8newsnow.com
Twisted ‘tail’ of Las Vegas first responders saving a crafty kitten
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a cat gets stuck up a tree, who gets the call? The old belief is that firefighters will rush to the rescue. What about a cat stuck in a car or behind a bathroom sink? It turns out firefighters also respond to this – with approval – along with police ready to help.
NEW: Clark County surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths
Clark County has surpassed 9,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic -- more than three-fourths of all deaths reported in Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Event discusses community, police safety after Las Vegas Metro officer killed in line of duty
After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning, Henderson police officers gathered with dozens Thursday night to discuss community safety. Event discusses community, police safety after Las …. After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
