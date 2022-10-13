Read full article on original website
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
cbs17
Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
Photos: Raleigh police investigate shooting in Hedingham neighborhood
Photos from Sky 5 and WRAL News reporters at the scene show the aftermath of a Oct. 13, 2022, deadly shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh. Photos from Sky 5 and WRAL News reporters at the scene show the aftermath of a Oct. 13, 2022, deadly shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh.
‘Officer down!’ – 16 new 911 calls reveal more about Raleigh shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 caller screams “officer down!” when he realizes one of the seven victims of an east Raleigh mass shooting was a police officer Thursday. Another caller exclaims “Oh my God!” when he sees the second of two women who were killed along a walking trail as part of shooting that left five people dead.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
cbs17
30th Annual Vigil Against Violence held in Durham days after 5 killed in Raleigh shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, religious leaders in Durham took a stand on Saturday against gun violence. The vigil was planned before the Raleigh shooting, but leaders say they want to help the Raleigh community through the tragedy.
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
What we know about the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting
Neighbors in Hedingham described unusual behavior.
