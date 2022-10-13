Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo to host inaugural fall break camp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is hosting its inaugural fall break camp from October 17 through 21. Campers from kindergarten through second grade can select their own adventures each day of the camp. Camps will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Aftercare will be available...
KTUL
Board members react to Tulsa superintendent's description of board as 'dysfunctional'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the school board is "dysfunctional" in a recent speech to the Tulsa Rotary Club, but who's causing the dysfunction is up for debate. It comes down to a matter of perspective as both sides see themselves as...
KTUL
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
KTUL
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
KTUL
Tulsa leaders look to Denver for ideas on how to end homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 16,000 Tulsans experienced homelessness for the first time over the past five years, according to data from Housing Solutions. It's an epidemic city leaders want to help fix and one Tulsa Day Center Executive Director Mack Halton believes he has a solution. "Homelessness is a...
KTUL
'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
KTUL
OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
KTUL
Arbor Day Foundation, Freshpet offer free trees to Tulsa homeowners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Arbor Day Foundation and Freshpet are teaming up to offer a free tree to Tulsa-area homeowners. Tulsa-area residents can order a free tree that will thrive in the area at ArborDay.org/Freshpet. Freshpet recently relaunched its Nature's Fresh food and is partnering with the Arbor...
KTUL
NOAA's new survey 'Tornado Tales' asks about your tornado experience
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you have ever been impacted by a tornado, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers want to hear from you. A new survey named "Tornado Tales" is a citizen science tool and provides a way for people to anonymously report tornado experiences. The information collected...
KTUL
Sand Springs Animal Welfare receives grant to host dog enrichment training
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Animal Welfare is hosting the Dogs Playing For Life Group on Oct. 14 and 15 to train local animal shelters and rescues on dog playgroups to enrich the lives of dogs while they are in shelters. Oftentimes, the reason a dog is...
KTUL
Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to an art gallery in midtown Tulsa. Monday night, the owners of the Royce Myers Art Gallery went to their business to find the front windows broken, planters smashed on the sidewalk outside and damaged artwork inside.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTUL
Vintage Market Days arrives at Creek County Fairgrounds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Vintage Market Days has arrived at the Creek County Fairgrounds. Organizers of the bi-annual market said they expect between 8-10,000 attendees this weekend. It’s a real boon for the local business owners setting up shop. But for one in particular, it’s a quintessential success story.
KTUL
Apparent human remains found in river, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police have found what appears to be human remains partially submerged in a river. A passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it to dispatch around 1:49 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and discovered...
KTUL
Hops 'n Bops returns to Broken Arrow this weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hops 'n Bops will bring fun to Broken Arrow again this year!. The event is a celebration of local music, food, wine, and beer. Several wineries and brewing companies will be on-site for tasting, as well as food trucks with everything from barbecue to cupcakes.
KTUL
Christmas movie finishes filming in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Christmas movie just finished filming – not in Hollywood, not in New York, but in Claremore. The made-for-TV Christmas movie is a holiday staple. “A Christmas.... Present” is pretty typical made-for-TV fare. A white-collar mother, played by “Full House” cast member Candace Cameron Bure, meets up with family in a small town and discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
KTUL
Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
KTUL
Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
KTUL
Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to hit mailman with car, causing accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she drove at a mailman with her car at a high rate of speed and ended up causing an accident. Police responded to a car accident near Admiral and Yale Thursday morning and found Tamie Thompson had t-boned another vehicle with her truck. There were two women with minor injuries in the other car.
