ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo to host inaugural fall break camp

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is hosting its inaugural fall break camp from October 17 through 21. Campers from kindergarten through second grade can select their own adventures each day of the camp. Camps will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Aftercare will be available...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
KTUL

Tulsa leaders look to Denver for ideas on how to end homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 16,000 Tulsans experienced homelessness for the first time over the past five years, according to data from Housing Solutions. It's an epidemic city leaders want to help fix and one Tulsa Day Center Executive Director Mack Halton believes he has a solution. "Homelessness is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arbor Day Foundation, Freshpet offer free trees to Tulsa homeowners

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Arbor Day Foundation and Freshpet are teaming up to offer a free tree to Tulsa-area homeowners. Tulsa-area residents can order a free tree that will thrive in the area at ArborDay.org/Freshpet. Freshpet recently relaunched its Nature's Fresh food and is partnering with the Arbor...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Health Care#Ktul#Okla#Medical Services#General Health#The Oxley Foundation#The Ou Bedlam Clinics
KTUL

NOAA's new survey 'Tornado Tales' asks about your tornado experience

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you have ever been impacted by a tornado, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers want to hear from you. A new survey named "Tornado Tales" is a citizen science tool and provides a way for people to anonymously report tornado experiences. The information collected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to an art gallery in midtown Tulsa. Monday night, the owners of the Royce Myers Art Gallery went to their business to find the front windows broken, planters smashed on the sidewalk outside and damaged artwork inside.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTUL

Vintage Market Days arrives at Creek County Fairgrounds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Vintage Market Days has arrived at the Creek County Fairgrounds. Organizers of the bi-annual market said they expect between 8-10,000 attendees this weekend. It’s a real boon for the local business owners setting up shop. But for one in particular, it’s a quintessential success story.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Apparent human remains found in river, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police have found what appears to be human remains partially submerged in a river. A passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it to dispatch around 1:49 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and discovered...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Hops 'n Bops returns to Broken Arrow this weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hops 'n Bops will bring fun to Broken Arrow again this year!. The event is a celebration of local music, food, wine, and beer. Several wineries and brewing companies will be on-site for tasting, as well as food trucks with everything from barbecue to cupcakes.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Christmas movie finishes filming in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Christmas movie just finished filming – not in Hollywood, not in New York, but in Claremore. The made-for-TV Christmas movie is a holiday staple. “A Christmas.... Present” is pretty typical made-for-TV fare. A white-collar mother, played by “Full House” cast member Candace Cameron Bure, meets up with family in a small town and discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to hit mailman with car, causing accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she drove at a mailman with her car at a high rate of speed and ended up causing an accident. Police responded to a car accident near Admiral and Yale Thursday morning and found Tamie Thompson had t-boned another vehicle with her truck. There were two women with minor injuries in the other car.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy