Durango, CO

Enormous bear found under deck of Durango home, relocated

By Nick Fischbach
 3 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A massive bear was reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers after the bear had made itself cozy under the deck of a Durango home.

According to an Instagram post from John Livingston of CPW, the home where the bear was spotted is off Hermosa Avenue, west of Needham Elementary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqbVy_0iWnre0H00
Large bear found under Durango home’s deck. Credit CPW

“It took a tranquilizer dart and five members of @coparkswildlife staff to get this bear out from under the deck and into a trailer so it could be prepared for relocation,” Livingston wrote. “We estimated this bear to be at least 10 years old and to weigh as much as 400 pounds.”

According to the post, the bear was given a health check, tagged and microchipped for future monitoring. The bear was also given a tranquilizer reversal drug before being relocated over 60 miles away.

Bird flu found in Boulder County backyard poultry

CPW reports that in the early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking. To learn more about how to be bear aware in Colorado, visit this informational page from CPW .

If you need to get in touch with your local CPW office, their phone numbers can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

KJCT8

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

On the right track: Married firefighter and train conductor work together to save stranded hiker

Kylah and Nick Breeden of Durango fell in love working on the railroad and Monday turned out to be a live-long day. The newlyweds don’t always work together, but on one of the final weeks of the summer season, Kylah, a locomotive fireman and Nick, a train engineer, were assigned to the second shift hauling 300 fall leaf-viewing passengers on the Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
DURANGO, CO
Durango Local News

Highway 550 Traffic Lane Changes

Paving of two new northbound lanes on US Highway 550 is completed, and from October 7th drivers will be directed onto the new traffic lanes for the rest of the project, slated to be finished in fall 2023. The Durango Community Recreation Center will be closed for its annual maintenance week from October 16-22, the Aquatics Center will be closed from October 9-31 to accommodate the replacement of pool equipment and resurfacing. This story is sponsored by The Payroll Department and Serious Texas BBQ
DURANGO, CO
tinyhousetalk.com

320 Sq. Ft. Modern Shipping Container Home 40’

Here’s a beautiful, recently-completed shipping container home for sale in Farmington, New Mexico. It has a clean industrial exterior, while the inside is bright and modern with white walls and gray cabinets. The walk-through full bathroom and closet take you into the back primary bedroom, meaning no loft with...
FARMINGTON, NM
