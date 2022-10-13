ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap

The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15

Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore

Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)

Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
TEANECK, NJ
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
EDISON, NJ
