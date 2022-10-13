Read full article on original website
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Field Hockey: West Essex defeats Montclair to capture Essex County title
Adelaide Minnella scored four goals to lead top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past second-seeded Montclair 8-0 in the final round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Sophia Sisco also came up big, scoring a goal to go along with four assists. Cielle McInerney...
Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap
The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15
Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
Somerset County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal, Oct. 15
Luciana Rodrigues and Alyssa Assante scored as fifth-seeded Immaculata, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over fourth-seeded Somerville in the quarterfinal round of the Somerset County Tournament in Somerville. Immaculata (9-3) will face top-seeded Watchung Hills, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the semifinal on Wednesday....
Mercer County Tournament- Lower Bracket girls soccer first round, Oct. 15
Junior Maddie Brogan scored twice as Lawrenceville held off West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament - Lower Bracket in Lawrenceville. Lawrenceville will next visit Notre Dame in the semifinal on Monday. Senior Maddie Rygh assisted on both of Brogan’s goals for Lawrenceville (3-4-2)...
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup semifinal round, Oct. 15
Cleff Alexis finished with one goal and one assist as second-seeded Elizabeth, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Gov. Livingston 4-0 in Elizabeth. Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles and Raudel Ruiz added goals for Elizabeth (11-4), who got off to a hot start. Gov. Livingston (11-3-1) could not find the back...
Pompton Lakes edges Lakeland - Field hockey - Passaic County Tournament - Semifinal
Olivia Donza and Krista Lilienthal each found the net as third-seeded Pompton Lakes won, 2-1, over second-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament in Wanaque. Pompton Lakes (13-2) will play top-seeded West Milford in the final at Wayne Hills on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Bridget Leahy...
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Girls soccer recap: Phillipsburg gets into the win column, tops Warren Hills
Phillipsburg scored three times in the second half to record its first victory of the season, 3-1, over Warren Hills Saturday in the Township of Washington. Sarah Bronico, Jaileen Soto and Mia Tolomeo scored for the Stateliners (1-11). Julia Stettner picked up two assists. Warren Hills fell to 3-10. The...
South Jersey Coaches Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
David Frew and Braden Achuff scored goals as 15th-seeded Gloucester Tech upset second-seeded and defending champion Cinnaminson in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Cinnaminson. Gloucester Tech improved to 8-3-1 and will face seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals on Monday. Cinnaminson fell to 9-3-2. West...
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Girls soccer recap: Belvidere hands North Warren its second loss in a row
Kylie Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each totaled a goal and an assist in leading Belvidere to a 4-1 victory over North Warren Saturday in Belvidere. Bella Peluso and Rylee Canfield also scored for the County Seaters (10-5). Hailey Super added an assist. Jocelyn Considine scored for the Patriots (6-6-1) who...
Allentown over Hamilton West - Mercer County Lower Tournament boys soccer recap
Julian Ramirez scored two goals as top-seeded Allentown took down eighth-seeded Hamilton West 4-1 in Allentown. Jayce Pagano scored the first of three goals for Allentown (9-5) in the first half to gain control. Jordan Duffy also found the back of the net while Danny Doran dished out two assists....
No. 19 Hunterdon Central over Delaware Valley - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tourney - 1/4 ‘s
Reagan Schubach led with two goals as second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won 4-1, over seventh-seeded Delaware Valley in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (10-3) will host third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Lexi Dendis added a...
Boys soccer recap: Wood-Ridge topples Bogota for its third consecutive victory
Remy Ottevaere, Salvatore Catanzaro and Jordan Cano-Alzate scored the goals that allowed Wood-Ridge to escape with a 3-2 victory over Bogota Saturday in Wood-Ridge. Brian Harasek and Andres Rubio had assists for the Blue Devils (7-6-2), winners of three in a row. Edwin Suquinagua and Elian Pion had the goals...
Paramus over Bergen Tech - Boys soccer - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal
Valon Kabashi led with two goals and an assist as eighth-seeded Paramus won, 3-0, over fifth-seeded Bergen Tech in the semifinal of the Bergen County Cup in Paramus. Paramus (7-6-1) will host the winner of Sunday’s game between 10th-seeded Pascack Hills and 11th-seeded Fort Lee in the final on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
