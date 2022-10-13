Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO