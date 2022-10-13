ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Applications being taken for Thanksgiving dinner boxes

ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization is taking applications for its Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Interested individuals can pick up applications in Church Hill at the Emergency Services Food Pantry located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2. Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at that site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

GPD: Body found in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
MENDOTA, VA
WJHL

Ballad: 68 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on October 14 that 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area, and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit. The region’s positive rate as of Friday is 13.7%, up 2.3% from last week. The full COVID scorecard for October 14 can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
WJHL

THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Homeschoolers
WJHL

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

Virginia High School to have single-use restroom

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
wcyb.com

Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers

KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy