Gun fired into toilet at NC high school prompts lockdown, police say

Someone fired one shot into a toilet in one of the men’s restrooms at Cary High School near Raleigh, police told affiliate ABC 11.

A 14-year-old student is being questioned in the case.

Someone at the school reportedly heard the gunshot and alerted authorities, which sent the school into a Code Red lockdown shortly before noon Wednesday.

Officials said the lockdown was prompted as a cautionary measure, ABC 11 reported.

School officials and Cary officers said the lockdown was enacted as a caution.

Around 12:30 p.m. Cary Police Department said the initial investigation found no injuries and no evidence of a shooting. However, by 1:50 p.m., the investigators released the information about the shooting in the men’s restroom.

Students at the school told ABC11 that a picture of the destroyed toilet was on Snapchat and was being shared among the students.

The school returned to normal operations and lifted the lockdown.

Cary police have filed charges against two juveniles in connection in the incident.

