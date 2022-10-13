ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Gun fired into toilet at NC high school prompts lockdown, police say

By ABC 11
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ay6g_0iWnrCU300

Someone fired one shot into a toilet in one of the men’s restrooms at Cary High School near Raleigh, police told affiliate ABC 11.

A 14-year-old student is being questioned in the case.

Someone at the school reportedly heard the gunshot and alerted authorities, which sent the school into a Code Red lockdown shortly before noon Wednesday.

Officials said the lockdown was prompted as a cautionary measure, ABC 11 reported.

Someone at the school reportedly heard the gunshot and alerted authorities, which sent the school into a Code Red lockdown shortly before noon Wednesday.

School officials and Cary officers said the lockdown was enacted as a caution.

Around 12:30 p.m. Cary Police Department said the initial investigation found no injuries and no evidence of a shooting. However, by 1:50 p.m., the investigators released the information about the shooting in the men’s restroom.

Students at the school told ABC11 that a picture of the destroyed toilet was on Snapchat and was being shared among the students.

The school returned to normal operations and lifted the lockdown.

Cary police have filed charges against two juveniles in connection in the incident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Raleigh shooting: 15-year-old boy suspected of killing 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said a 15-year-old boy remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, one day after authorities said he killed five people and injured two others in a shooting in Raleigh. Authorities identified the people slain as 52-year-old Nicole Conners, 49-year-old Susan Karnatz, 35-year-old Mary Marshall, 29-year-old...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Who were the victims in the deadly Raleigh mass shooting?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning. Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cary High School#Abc 11#Cary Police Department#Cox Media Group
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh shooter was 15; brother among five dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five and injuring two others in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy