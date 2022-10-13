ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Freeze Warning issued overnight for Southeast Wisconsin

The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning. Specific times were not released; however, lows could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures...
After Milwaukee County tornado warning, storm damage cleanup begins

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, pummeled southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The National Weather Service will try to survey areas on Thursday to determine if tornadoes did touch down. In the Milwaukee area, where there were reports of near-hurricane-force gusts. First came the...
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. This included at least one tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found an EF-0 tornado, with max winds of 75 mph, occurred just before 12:20 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2022. The tornado originated at the intersection of South 105th Street and Becher Street, and likely tracked over Interstate 41, lifting around south 58th street and west Stack Drive, traveling approximately 3 miles in less than 10 minutes on the west side of West Allis.
Waukesha Parade trial abruptly interrupted due to a tornado warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As tense cross-examination continued, an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly returned after the tornado warning passed, then judge Dorow sent everyone home.
Wednesday’s Storm Leads to Warnings, Winds, and Outages

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–In a surprise to most people who heard the alerts or sirens, the Kenosha area was under a tornado warning Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the first warning for our area at 12:15 PM when radar indicated rotation in a line of storms moving across southeast Wisconsin and into northeastern Illinois.
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
Milwaukee duplex fire, Red Cross assisting 3 people

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping three people following a duplex fire Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to The American Red Cross, the fire left a duplex near 11th and Orchard uninhabitable. There was one adult in one unit while the other two adults were in the other unit when the fire happened at 2 a.m.
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
RACINE, WI

