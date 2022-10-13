Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
wtmj.com
Freeze Warning issued overnight for Southeast Wisconsin
The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday morning. Specific times were not released; however, lows could reach the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday night. These temperatures...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After Milwaukee County tornado warning, storm damage cleanup begins
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, pummeled southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The National Weather Service will try to survey areas on Thursday to determine if tornadoes did touch down. In the Milwaukee area, where there were reports of near-hurricane-force gusts. First came the...
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tornado touched down, West Allis: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 13 that an EF-0 tornado touched down in West Allis on Wednesday. It is the first tornado to touch down in Milwaukee County since July 2, 2000.
WSAW
Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. This included at least one tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found an EF-0 tornado, with max winds of 75 mph, occurred just before 12:20 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2022. The tornado originated at the intersection of South 105th Street and Becher Street, and likely tracked over Interstate 41, lifting around south 58th street and west Stack Drive, traveling approximately 3 miles in less than 10 minutes on the west side of West Allis.
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial abruptly interrupted due to a tornado warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As tense cross-examination continued, an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly returned after the tornado warning passed, then judge Dorow sent everyone home.
wtmj.com
Severe weather leads to tornado warnings, power outages in southeast Wisconsin
Severe weather prompted strong wind gusts to southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Power remains out to just over 4,400 We Energies customers as of 3PM Wednesday afternoon. At its peak, 21,500 customers were affected early Wednesday afternoon. Downed trees and other damages have been reported in West Allis, where people on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EF-0 tornado touched down in West Allis/Milwaukee
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in West Allis, Wisconsin on Wednesday during a flurry of Tornado Watches as well as strong storms.
West Allis residents begin cleaning up after storm moves through
Wisconsinites helping one another is not something new, but it was on full display in West Allis as neighbors helped one another pick up the pieces.
CBS 58
Interstate closed due to "credible reports" of shots fired on I-94, traffic has since been reopened
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials report that all lanes have reopened. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took to social media to report what they know about shots possibly being fired in I-94 EB at 84th St. They say it is causing "a significant closure" on the...
wlip.com
Wednesday’s Storm Leads to Warnings, Winds, and Outages
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–In a surprise to most people who heard the alerts or sirens, the Kenosha area was under a tornado warning Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the first warning for our area at 12:15 PM when radar indicated rotation in a line of storms moving across southeast Wisconsin and into northeastern Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
WISN
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph.
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee duplex fire, Red Cross assisting 3 people
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping three people following a duplex fire Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to The American Red Cross, the fire left a duplex near 11th and Orchard uninhabitable. There was one adult in one unit while the other two adults were in the other unit when the fire happened at 2 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
Comments / 0