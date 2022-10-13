BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO