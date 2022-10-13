Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
WISH-TV
Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on...
WISH-TV
Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show coming to Indianapolis this weekend
It’s an experience like no other! The Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show will be in Greenwood, Indiana from October 14 through October 16. Chelcie Nugent, Nitro Extreme Spokesperson, joined us today. Nitro Extreme brings the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as...
WISH-TV
1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Final suspect sentenced in murder of pregnant Indianapolis woman in 2015
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final of three men charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in 2015 has now been sentenced. Larry Jo Taylor received an 86-year sentence for the murder of Amanda Blackburn. Blackburn, 28 at the time of her murder, was the wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
WISH-TV
Man found dead in ditch on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man that was found dead in a ditch on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive....
WISH-TV
Car wash turns into Tunnel of Terror for Halloween fun to benefit veterans
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car wash in Fishers is hosting a unique take on a haunted house by using its car wash tunnel. News 8 on Friday night took a spin through the Tunnel of Terror at Prime Car Wash off I-69 at 13801 Olivia Way. A couple...
WISH-TV
Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Fall family fun at the White River State Park
Kid-ing with Kayla: There are a lot of fun attractions for families to visit in Indianapolis. This week, Kayla Sullivan and her three-year-old son, Allan explored areas within White River State Park. The two went to the Indiana State Museum, the NCAA Hall of Champions, Victory Field, the Eiteljorg Museum’s...
WISH-TV
Jury sentences man 27 years for string of robberies committed in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in a string of robberies that were committed in July 2019 in Indianapolis, the Marion County prosecutor announced Thursday. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in a number of robberies targeting Dollar...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crash with automobile
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a parked pick-up truck on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened at just after 1 p.m. at Madison Avenue and Raymond Street. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Larry Lynch dead at the scene. Police did not say what led Lynch’s motorcycle to hit the pick-up truck, which was unattended.
WISH-TV
Carmel man ignored serious symptoms of a blood clot that almost killed him
CARMEL, Ind. — At the age of 55, Chris Betelak ignored serious signs and symptoms that almost killed him. He experienced leg swelling, shortness of breath, and aches and pains. “I was working in the back yard just back along the fence line in the back pasture and I,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Officer fired weapon after confronted by armed suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say no one was hurt Thursday morning when an officer fired shots at an armed suspect inside a northwest side apartment building. At around 4:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive. That’s just south of the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road, north of Snacks.
WISH-TV
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence Central vs. Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Regular season high school football is winding down, but the action on the gridiron is as exciting as ever. The Friday night meeting between rivals Lawrence Central High School (4-4) and No. 7 Carmel High School (5-3) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” The game will air live at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 5 years for machine gun possession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in multiple felony gun cases involving Glock switches and a 3D-printed firearm, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release. Dwight King pleaded guilty to two counts of possession...
Comments / 0