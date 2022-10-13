Read full article on original website
Why didn't Gov. Newsom meet with President Biden during his California visit?
While President Joe Biden was eating quesadillas, touting his policy plans and rallying support for Democrats ahead of the midterm election, Gov. Gavin Newsom was nowhere to be found. Often, it's common practice for governors in the same party — and sometimes opposing parties — to make time for the...
Brian Dahle on running for governor and the issues he would tackle if elected
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California state senator and Republican nominee for governor Brian Dahle believes that he can beat Gov. Gavin Newsom if people get to know him. “We’re going to let people know who I am,” Dahle said in an interview with FOX40 News. “If you get my opponent and I in a room […]
Proposition 1: California’s Abortion Measure is Illogical and Intentionally Vague
Even though the United States Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade and made it a state’s decision, abortion is safe in California. However, Proposition 1, California’s Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom. Legislative Constitutional Amendment is so vague and hard to understand that it will put a woman’s right to choose in the court’s hands.
Latinos have largest representation gap in executive positions in California government
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Although Latinos make up a significant portion of California's population, the group remains underrepresented on influential state boards and commissions, according to a recent study. The study by the UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Insitute found Latinos have the largest representation gap among all racial and...
Californians confront rising cost of living
If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
Opinion: Who’s to Blame for California’s High Gas Prices? It’s Complicated.
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
The committee supporting California's Proposition 31 — a measure that would ban in-person sales of flavored tobacco products — has received the overwhelming majority of its funds from billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate, according to campaign finance records. Of the...
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
7 things to know when moving to California
US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
Opinion: Atty. Gen. Bonta Intervenes to Limit Development in Fire-Prone Rural California
California must ramp up housing construction to reduce the ever-widening gap between supply and demand and ease the high shelter costs that drive families into poverty and contribute to the state’s homelessness crisis. However, given the seemingly nonstop series of uber-destructive wildfires California is experiencing, prudence dictates that we...
California puts an end to the "pink tax"
“The “Pink Tax” is a sexist penalty based purely on gender,” said Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan. “Paying a financial cost for being a woman is unjust and only adds to the gender wage and wealth gaps."
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
‘We’re not going to close the equity gaps’: Despite progress, California Community Colleges won’t reach Newsom’s aspirational goals
California’s community colleges aren’t on track to reach ambitious goals of closing the gaps in graduation rates between racial and ethnic groups. Its central office leaders doubt they’ll reach those goals, including new ones laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
These California cities still use the state’s original area codes
When telephone lines expanded across the United States, three area codes were established to cover the entire state of California. As the population grew, more area codes were introduced, but the first three are still in use.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
Are you getting student loan forgiveness? You might be on the hook for California taxes
Millions of people will soon benefit from President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, though it is unclear if Californians will be taxed on the relief funds. The one-time debt forgiveness of up to $20,000 will not be federally taxed, thanks to the 2021 American Rescue Plan. Previously, debt cancellation was considered taxable income, with some exceptions.
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. — California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in Dana Point,...
Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing
In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
