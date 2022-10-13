ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Cassidy on Game 1: 'We Didn't Get Away From Our Game For Long Stretches'

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with his team's performance in Tuesday's season opener.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy got the first tough milestone out of the way: getting a win with his new team.

It came in dramatic fashion, as the Golden Knights won a grueling offensive battle against the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday night.

"I think for all of us, it's good to get off on the right foot," Cassidy told the media on Wednesday. "How you win, I think coaches analyze a lot, and I thought we were full value. We certainly had breakdowns that we need to correct, but we also generate[d] a lot of offense, I thought, against a good, defensive team, so that's a good sign that our guys were willing to attack the net, hold on to pucks.

"I thought that was one of the more impressive parts of our game was our O-Zone kind of play and puck recoveries. And I liked our bounce back [when] they scored. We didn't get away from our game for long stretches. First period, there was a little bit there; I thought we could've started better, but other than that, we got it back in a hurry."

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was the hero for the team down the stretch, having scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the game.

Cassidy said Stone does not necessarily lead with his voice, but with his play on the ice.

"He's not a chatty guy, I wouldn't say, when I've talked to him," Cassidy said. "It's get to the point. To me, the best leaders lead by example in this league. ... Go about your business, be good pros, pull guys along, pull them into the fight, speak up when you need to. Speak from the heart if you got something to say. And again, it's early, but I was happy for him. You see how excited the bench was, right? I mean there [were] guys jumping all over the place in Game 1. I think they're excited for Mark, too, to see him healthy and back contributing. That says a lot about a person right there."

Vegas will look to extend its start to 2-0-0 when it welcomes the Chicago Blackhawks to T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

VGK Today

